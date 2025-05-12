16 adrenaline-fuelled photos take you back to Leeds in May 1998

These wonderful photos capture the feel-good factor in the late spring of 1998.

They specifically focus on 31 days in the life of Leeds and its residents in May 1998 and bring to life talking points and stories making the news headlines during the month. Memories from the city centre are featured as well as others from the suburbs with Yeadon, Cookridge, Headingley and Temple Newsam all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Staff at Eddy Wright Harley Davidson dealership on Kirkstall Road.

1. Kirkstall Road

Staff at Eddy Wright Harley Davidson dealership on Kirkstall Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The New Roscoe on Bristol Street

2. LS7

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The New Roscoe on Bristol Street | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Craig White is stumped by Durham wicket keeper in the Benson and Hedges quarter-final.

3. Headingley

Craig White is stumped by Durham wicket keeper in the Benson and Hedges quarter-final. | YPN Photo: YPN

Beeston St Anthony's Paul Turner, left, skips past Rothwell Athletic's Stuart Baldwin, during the Leeds and District F.A. Senior Cup Final. The game finished goalless.

4. Elland Road

Beeston St Anthony's Paul Turner, left, skips past Rothwell Athletic's Stuart Baldwin, during the Leeds and District F.A. Senior Cup Final. The game finished goalless. | YPN Photo: YPN

Leeds Rhinos head of youth development Dean Bell with his new academy signings. Pictured are Aaron Garnall, Rhys Orriss, Daniel Cook, Gavin Williamson, Dale Lawrence, Andy Kirk, Matthew Diskin and Ryan Angus.

5. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos head of youth development Dean Bell with his new academy signings. Pictured are Aaron Garnall, Rhys Orriss, Daniel Cook, Gavin Williamson, Dale Lawrence, Andy Kirk, Matthew Diskin and Ryan Angus. | YPN Photo: YPN

Phil Borrow, batting, faces St Chad's Daniel Carboon against the backdrop of St Chad's Church.

6. Headingley

Phil Borrow, batting, faces St Chad's Daniel Carboon against the backdrop of St Chad's Church. | YPN Photo: YPN

