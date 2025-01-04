15 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1940s

4 . Woodhouse in the 1940s

Excavator in the middle of Woodhouse Square, digging out a water storage tank. This view is to the north of the square, on the left is St Ann's Catholic School, moving right, Claremont Grove is the row of house facing into the square, next Claremont Avenue which led to Claremont former home of surgeon Francis Chorley. To the left two rows of villas in front of Claremont, facing Claremont Avenue on the left and Clarendon Road to the right. Pictured in October 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net