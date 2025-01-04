15 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1940s

1. Woodhouse in the 1940s
A group of children on a roundabout in the park at Woodhouse Moor, this type of roundabout is also known as an 'Umbrella' or 'Witches hat'. Seesaws, a slide and a roundabout are in the background. Also in the background a drinking fountain can be seen. Pictured in November 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Woodhouse in the 1940s
The corner of Hyde Park Road and Moorland Road at the south-west corner of Woodhouse Moor in October 1946.. In the foreground is a belisha beacon. Behind it are two public telephone boxes and a police box. The moor is to the left, and Moorland Road is on the right, where a car is parked and two men are talking. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Woodhouse in the 1940s
The Eldon Wesleyan (Methodist) Chapel viewed from across Woodhouse Lane. Eldon Terrace is visible on the right. Pictured in September 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodhouse in the 1940s
Excavator in the middle of Woodhouse Square, digging out a water storage tank. This view is to the north of the square, on the left is St Ann's Catholic School, moving right, Claremont Grove is the row of house facing into the square, next Claremont Avenue which led to Claremont former home of surgeon Francis Chorley. To the left two rows of villas in front of Claremont, facing Claremont Avenue on the left and Clarendon Road to the right. Pictured in October 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse in the 1940s
A recently installed static water supply basin, as a wartime measure, on Shay Street. Probably on the site of the old mill pond of Woodhouse Dye Works. Along Shay Street, Victoria Square, Shay Terrace, Shay Place and Bottomley's buildings, including the back of the Marquis of Lorne Pub, can be seen. Looking across Woodhouse Street there are curved terraces of Marian Road, and in the distance is Sugarwell Hill. Pictured in September 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse in the 1940s
Construction of a static water supply basin in the grounds of St. Joseph's R.C. Seminary, for wartime provision. The seminary was located on Seminary Street at the corner of Springfield Mount, and had access from Hyde Terrace. Pictured in September 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
