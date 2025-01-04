15 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT

An age of innocence is caught on camera as part of this photo gallery showcasing the wonder of Woodhouse in the 1940s.

Children playing on Woodhouse Moor is one of 15 photos which also feature shops, pubs and local landmarks in the heart of the community. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 29 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A group of children on a roundabout in the park at Woodhouse Moor, this type of roundabout is also known as an 'Umbrella' or 'Witches hat'. Seesaws, a slide and a roundabout are in the background. Also in the background a drinking fountain can be seen. Pictured in November 1945.

1. Woodhouse in the 1940s

A group of children on a roundabout in the park at Woodhouse Moor, this type of roundabout is also known as an 'Umbrella' or 'Witches hat'. Seesaws, a slide and a roundabout are in the background. Also in the background a drinking fountain can be seen. Pictured in November 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The corner of Hyde Park Road and Moorland Road at the south-west corner of Woodhouse Moor in October 1946.. In the foreground is a belisha beacon. Behind it are two public telephone boxes and a police box. The moor is to the left, and Moorland Road is on the right, where a car is parked and two men are talking.

2. Woodhouse in the 1940s

The corner of Hyde Park Road and Moorland Road at the south-west corner of Woodhouse Moor in October 1946.. In the foreground is a belisha beacon. Behind it are two public telephone boxes and a police box. The moor is to the left, and Moorland Road is on the right, where a car is parked and two men are talking. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Eldon Wesleyan (Methodist) Chapel viewed from across Woodhouse Lane. Eldon Terrace is visible on the right. Pictured in September 1947.

3. Woodhouse in the 1940s

The Eldon Wesleyan (Methodist) Chapel viewed from across Woodhouse Lane. Eldon Terrace is visible on the right. Pictured in September 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Excavator in the middle of Woodhouse Square, digging out a water storage tank. This view is to the north of the square, on the left is St Ann's Catholic School, moving right, Claremont Grove is the row of house facing into the square, next Claremont Avenue which led to Claremont former home of surgeon Francis Chorley. To the left two rows of villas in front of Claremont, facing Claremont Avenue on the left and Clarendon Road to the right. Pictured in October 1941.

4. Woodhouse in the 1940s

Excavator in the middle of Woodhouse Square, digging out a water storage tank. This view is to the north of the square, on the left is St Ann's Catholic School, moving right, Claremont Grove is the row of house facing into the square, next Claremont Avenue which led to Claremont former home of surgeon Francis Chorley. To the left two rows of villas in front of Claremont, facing Claremont Avenue on the left and Clarendon Road to the right. Pictured in October 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A recently installed static water supply basin, as a wartime measure, on Shay Street. Probably on the site of the old mill pond of Woodhouse Dye Works. Along Shay Street, Victoria Square, Shay Terrace, Shay Place and Bottomley's buildings, including the back of the Marquis of Lorne Pub, can be seen. Looking across Woodhouse Street there are curved terraces of Marian Road, and in the distance is Sugarwell Hill. Pictured in September 1942.

5. Woodhouse in the 1940s

A recently installed static water supply basin, as a wartime measure, on Shay Street. Probably on the site of the old mill pond of Woodhouse Dye Works. Along Shay Street, Victoria Square, Shay Terrace, Shay Place and Bottomley's buildings, including the back of the Marquis of Lorne Pub, can be seen. Looking across Woodhouse Street there are curved terraces of Marian Road, and in the distance is Sugarwell Hill. Pictured in September 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Construction of a static water supply basin in the grounds of St. Joseph's R.C. Seminary, for wartime provision. The seminary was located on Seminary Street at the corner of Springfield Mount, and had access from Hyde Terrace. Pictured in September 1942.

6. Woodhouse in the 1940s

Construction of a static water supply basin in the grounds of St. Joseph's R.C. Seminary, for wartime provision. The seminary was located on Seminary Street at the corner of Springfield Mount, and had access from Hyde Terrace. Pictured in September 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice