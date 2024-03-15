6 . Sheepscar in the 1940s

33 Chapeltown Road, the premises of 'R. Hall, Fried Fish Dealer. Next door is a newsagents with 'Cadburys', 'Nutalls Mintoes', 'Persil' and 'Puritan Soap', all advertised in the window. A sign above the shop says, 'Players Navy Cut, Tobacco and Cigarettes'. Whitley Court is visible to the right of the photo. A baby is sat in a pram looking into the shop in the foreground. Pictured in July 1948 Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net