This collection of photos from the 1940s put the super into Sheepscar.

They provide a fascinating insight into life around the suburb during the decade and feature a range of local landmarks and famikiair streets. They also highlight the community's links to local trade and industry as well as a focal point for garages. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

This view looks south-west down Clarence Square at the rear of Sheepscar Congregational Chapel. In the foreground are several vans from The Jubilee & Provincial Laundries Ltd., on Barrack Street. In the distance a gasholder is visible. Pictured in October 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Brick built terraced houses on Beaufort Place pictured in June 1943. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Fred Hache's Whitelock Garage at corner of Sheepscar Street and Whitelock Street. The back of a van can be seen parked inside the repair bay. To the left can be seen terraced houses on Whitelock Street. Pictured in July 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Fred Hache's Whitelock Garage. View of one of the repair bays, with adverts for servicing, remoulds, spares etc. Pictured in July 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Jack Edwards, automobile engineers, Regent Garage. Corner of Whitelock Street can be seen to the right. Doors to repair bay are opened. Pictured in July 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

33 Chapeltown Road, the premises of 'R. Hall, Fried Fish Dealer. Next door is a newsagents with 'Cadburys', 'Nutalls Mintoes', 'Persil' and 'Puritan Soap', all advertised in the window. A sign above the shop says, 'Players Navy Cut, Tobacco and Cigarettes'. Whitley Court is visible to the right of the photo. A baby is sat in a pram looking into the shop in the foreground. Pictured in July 1948 Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

