3 . Sheepscar in the 1920s

The junction of Clifton Street with Benson Street. Property on the corner is J.C. Shepard, The Clifton Toilet Saloon, which is number 16 Benson Street, the proprietor poses in the doorway. Outside just before junction with Pease Street a coal cart is parked with a man standing beside it. Pictured in October 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net