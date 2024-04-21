15 sensational photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1920s

This collection of sensational photos celebrate a decade in the life of the inner city suburb of Sheepscar.

They turn back the clock a century to the last 20s and showcase a community with trade, industry and hard work helping to pump its beating heart. The images also feature garages, shops and pubs which provided work, rest and play for locals. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Appleyard of Leeds Ltd. at the junction of North Street with Sheepscar Street South. Shows car showroom, garage and petrol pumps in May 1929. The company was started by John Ernest Appleyard who opened his first business on Park Row in 1919. The North Street garage opened in October 1927. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The corner of Bristol Street with Clifton Street, rows of two storey back to back terraced houses with chimney stacks. Pictured in October 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of Clifton Street with Benson Street. Property on the corner is J.C. Shepard, The Clifton Toilet Saloon, which is number 16 Benson Street, the proprietor poses in the doorway. Outside just before junction with Pease Street a coal cart is parked with a man standing beside it. Pictured in October 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Appleyard of Leeds during construction and looking towards Sheepscar Street South. The company was founded by John Ernest Appleyard, who opened his first business on Park Row in 1919. The North Street Garage opened in October 1927. Pictured in February 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Appleyard Petrol Station and Garage showing showroom and petrol pumps. The Company was founded by John Ernest Appleyard, who opened his first business in Park Row in 1919. The North Street Garage opened in October 1927. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A section of Barrack Road, showing corrugated iron fence in October 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

