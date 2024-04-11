15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1940s

1. Leeds circa 1940s
Sandbagging to prevent bomb damage to Morley Hall Maternity Home during the Second World War. Nursing staff from the Hall are helping to pile up sandbags. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Lededs circa 1940s
A group portrait of some of the young women who were part of a staff of more than 17,500 people employed at Avro Yeadon (A.V. Roe) during the years of the Second World War. The Avro factory was built in 1939 close to Yeadon Aerodrome. It was one of several nation-wide 'shadow factories', as they were called, and also the largest in Europe, occupying a site of around 34 acres. Many of the workers were female and a proportion were local girls. However, huge numbers of workers arrived for their shifts in special buses, travelling from all over West Yorkshire. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds circa 1940s
Two men can be seen in the entrance to the blacksmith's shop and forge on Hunslet Road. It was a business belonging to the Wright Brothers shoeing smiths.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds circa 1940s
A photo of members of the Civil Defence Groups in Garforth during the Second World War. These include Air Raid Wardens, Auxilliary Fire Services and nurses. Photo: Garforth Historical Society
5. Leeds circa 1940s
The old main building of West Leeds High School on Whingate in Armley. The two main entrances, one each for boys and girls, can be seen, and part of Charlie Cake Park is visible in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds circa 1940s
People enjoying the model locomotives at Blackgates Miniature Railway. In the foreground there is a model of an A4 Streamline Locomotive. This type of locomotive was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley for the London and North Eastern railway in 1935. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.