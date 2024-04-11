15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1940s

2 . Lededs circa 1940s

A group portrait of some of the young women who were part of a staff of more than 17,500 people employed at Avro Yeadon (A.V. Roe) during the years of the Second World War. The Avro factory was built in 1939 close to Yeadon Aerodrome. It was one of several nation-wide 'shadow factories', as they were called, and also the largest in Europe, occupying a site of around 34 acres. Many of the workers were female and a proportion were local girls. However, huge numbers of workers arrived for their shifts in special buses, travelling from all over West Yorkshire. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net