15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in 1945

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

It was a year Leeds residents came together with family, friends and neighbours to celebrate the end of the Second World War.

Street parties were held across the city in the spring of 1945 with people displaying the 'V' for 'victory' sign with their fingers, symbolic of 'Victory in Europe' and signifying an end to World War II. It was also a 12 months which featured a reunion of returned prisoners of war at Roundhay Park and a visit by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and wife Clementine to the city centre. Enjoy these rarely seen photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting the year. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A street party on Holborn Street in May 1945 in celebration of V.E. Day. The atmosphere is happy and both children and adults are seen making the 'V' for 'victory' sign with their fingers, symbolic of 'Victory in Europe' and signifying an end to World War II. V.J. Day, Victory in Japan, was to follow in the August of 1945.

1. Woodhouse

A street party on Holborn Street in May 1945 in celebration of V.E. Day. The atmosphere is happy and both children and adults are seen making the 'V' for 'victory' sign with their fingers, symbolic of 'Victory in Europe' and signifying an end to World War II. V.J. Day, Victory in Japan, was to follow in the August of 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Roundhay Park was venue for a mass reunion of returned Prisoners of War and their families in June 1945. Organised by the Yorkshire Evening News POW club, 10,000 people attended the rally. In the centre of this view are civic dignitaries from across West Yorkshire. It was a fine sunny day, the hottest of the year.

2. Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park was venue for a mass reunion of returned Prisoners of War and their families in June 1945. Organised by the Yorkshire Evening News POW club, 10,000 people attended the rally. In the centre of this view are civic dignitaries from across West Yorkshire. It was a fine sunny day, the hottest of the year. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Woodhouse Lane with Leeds University Parkinson Building under construction by J. T. Wright and sons, builders. Fences display graffiti, some political and some for the students rag week. "G. R." post box on right. Pictured in July 1945.

3. Woodhouse

Woodhouse Lane with Leeds University Parkinson Building under construction by J. T. Wright and sons, builders. Fences display graffiti, some political and some for the students rag week. "G. R." post box on right. Pictured in July 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Woodhouse Lane, south-west side, showing Emmanuel Church, with the low building in the centre being Lloyds bank. Tram stop with small queue. Wartime blackout markings on lamp posts.

4. Leeds city centre

Woodhouse Lane, south-west side, showing Emmanuel Church, with the low building in the centre being Lloyds bank. Tram stop with small queue. Wartime blackout markings on lamp posts. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Trinity Congregational Chapel on Woodhouse Lane pictured in July 1945.

5. Woodhouse

Trinity Congregational Chapel on Woodhouse Lane pictured in July 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Looking east at Leeds Bridge during repainting work in October 1945. A boat with a ladder is propped against the bridge is on the right. On the left, a man dangles on a hook ladder whilst painting. Warehouses and factories are on each side of the river.

6. Leeds city centre

Looking east at Leeds Bridge during repainting work in October 1945. A boat with a ladder is propped against the bridge is on the right. On the left, a man dangles on a hook ladder whilst painting. Warehouses and factories are on each side of the river. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice