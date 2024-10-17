Street parties were held across the city in the spring of 1945 with people displaying the 'V' for 'victory' sign with their fingers, symbolic of 'Victory in Europe' and signifying an end to World War II. It was also a 12 months which featured a reunion of returned prisoners of war at Roundhay Park and a visit by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and wife Clementine to the city centre. Enjoy these rarely seen photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting the year. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia