Published 13th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

It was the year buses were turned into a makeshift polling stations for local elections.

This Leeds City Transport bus parked off Grape Steet in Hunslet was available to voters to cast their ballot with Violet Armson making the most of the opportunity. This was Leeds in 1963, a 12 months which featured glitz and glamour as well as fond farewells. It was also a city building for the future with work well underway on The Merrion Centre development. Other city centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from around the suburbs with Chapel Allerton, Wortley and Kippax all featured. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1963.

1. Leeds in 1963

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1963. | YPN Photo: YPN

Outside of Leeds Central Station on Station Approach in August 1963.

2. Leeds city centre

Outside of Leeds Central Station on Station Approach in August 1963. | YPN Photo: YPN

A new footbridge over Wortley beck pictured in June 1963.

3. Wortley

A new footbridge over Wortley beck pictured in June 1963. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Manhattan Bar pictured in May 1963 which had been specially designed for dancing. It was built on two levels the room and could easily accomodate more than 200 people in a comfortable atmosphere.

4. Mabgate

The Manhattan Bar pictured in May 1963 which had been specially designed for dancing. It was built on two levels the room and could easily accomodate more than 200 people in a comfortable atmosphere. | YPN Photo: YPN

Staircase at the Metropole Hotel in August 1963. A model is wearing a copy of Queen Fabistas dress exclusively retailed by John Barry in Leeds and Bradford. The event was in aid of the British Empire Cancer Campaign. The original dress was worn at a state banquet for the King and Queen of Belgium.

5. Leeds city centre

Staircase at the Metropole Hotel in August 1963. A model is wearing a copy of Queen Fabistas dress exclusively retailed by John Barry in Leeds and Bradford. The event was in aid of the British Empire Cancer Campaign. The original dress was worn at a state banquet for the King and Queen of Belgium. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Leeds city centre wine merchants, T. P. Mallorie and Co. Ltd., pictured in October 1963 boasted a history going back more than 150 years.

6. Leeds city centre

Leeds city centre wine merchants, T. P. Mallorie and Co. Ltd., pictured in October 1963 boasted a history going back more than 150 years. | YPN Photo: YPN

Related topics:Leeds
