15 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1959

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of your Leeds at the end of the 1950s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th May 2024, 04:45 BST

They turn the spotlight on 1959 and showcase memories from the city centre as well as the suburbs including Seacroft, Woodhouse and Temple Newsam. It was a year which featured a new look RAC sidecar on the streets of Leeds for the first time boasting a completely new design, with much more streamlining than the old-style box. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

The new look in sidecars for RAC patrolmen - seen in Leeds today for the first-time in October 1959.

1. Leeds in 1959

The new look in sidecars for RAC patrolmen - seen in Leeds today for the first-time in October 1959. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Travellers Rest pub pictured in September 1959

2. Crossgates

The Travellers Rest pub pictured in September 1959 Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A view down The Headrow in May 1959.

3. Leeds in 1959

A view down The Headrow in May 1959. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The corner of Albion Street and The Headrow in March 1959.

4. Leeds in 1959

The corner of Albion Street and The Headrow in March 1959. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Woodhouse Lane from the University. of Leeds in June 1959.

5. Woodhouse

Woodhouse Lane from the University. of Leeds in June 1959. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The new cricket pavilion at Headingley in June 1959.

6. Leeds in 1959

The new cricket pavilion at Headingley in June 1959. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.