15 of the best photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1980s

1. Holbeck in the 1980s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Holbeck in the 1980s.
2. Holbeck in the 1980s
A tattooist on the corner of Domestic Street offers 'expert tattoo removal' and 'painless ear piercing'. An advertising hoarding for Asda supermarket covers the wall. On the left of the picture is Holbeck Mills Cash and Carry Carpet Warehouse, formerly the United Methodist Chapel. The junctions with Ingram View and Willoughby Terrace are at either side.
3. Holbeck in the 1980s
Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct. Houses and shops on Willoughby Avenue in the foreground, then Willoughby Grove, Willoughby Place and other Willoughbys, are all boarded up, due to be demolished.
4. Holbeck in the 1980s
Domestic Street showing the junction with Pleasant Place in the centre. Terraced housing on Pleasant Place can be seen with Capel's Bakers at the end of the row. Next to this is Joe's Cafe.
5. Holbeck in the 1980s
The railway viaduct which crosses Domestic Street pictured in February 1980. Domestic Road can be seen going off on the right. The proposed site for a new advertising hoarding is marked on the photograph in front of one of the arches.
6. Holbeck in the 1980s
Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct in the distance. On the left is the forecourt of a petrol filling station. The next building along, William Hill bookmakers.