15 of the best photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos provide a nostalgic rewind to celebrate life in Holbeck during the 1980s.

Domestic Street is a common theme throughout the gallery punctuated with images of pubs, cafes and shops, bingo halls which generations of LS11ers are sure to remember. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 31 evocative photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Holbeck in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Holbeck in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Holbeck in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A tattooist on the corner of Domestic Street offers 'expert tattoo removal' and 'painless ear piercing'. An advertising hoarding for Asda supermarket covers the wall. On the left of the picture is Holbeck Mills Cash and Carry Carpet Warehouse, formerly the United Methodist Chapel. The junctions with Ingram View and Willoughby Terrace are at either side.

2. Holbeck in the 1980s

A tattooist on the corner of Domestic Street offers 'expert tattoo removal' and 'painless ear piercing'. An advertising hoarding for Asda supermarket covers the wall. On the left of the picture is Holbeck Mills Cash and Carry Carpet Warehouse, formerly the United Methodist Chapel. The junctions with Ingram View and Willoughby Terrace are at either side. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct. Houses and shops on Willoughby Avenue in the foreground, then Willoughby Grove, Willoughby Place and other Willoughbys, are all boarded up, due to be demolished.

3. Holbeck in the 1980s

Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct. Houses and shops on Willoughby Avenue in the foreground, then Willoughby Grove, Willoughby Place and other Willoughbys, are all boarded up, due to be demolished. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Domestic Street showing the junction with Pleasant Place in the centre. Terraced housing on Pleasant Place can be seen with Capel's Bakers at the end of the row. Next to this is Joe's Cafe.

4. Holbeck in the 1980s

Domestic Street showing the junction with Pleasant Place in the centre. Terraced housing on Pleasant Place can be seen with Capel's Bakers at the end of the row. Next to this is Joe's Cafe. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The railway viaduct which crosses Domestic Street pictured in February 1980. Domestic Road can be seen going off on the right. The proposed site for a new advertising hoarding is marked on the photograph in front of one of the arches.

5. Holbeck in the 1980s

The railway viaduct which crosses Domestic Street pictured in February 1980. Domestic Road can be seen going off on the right. The proposed site for a new advertising hoarding is marked on the photograph in front of one of the arches. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct in the distance. On the left is the forecourt of a petrol filling station. The next building along, William Hill bookmakers.

6. Holbeck in the 1980s

Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct in the distance. On the left is the forecourt of a petrol filling station. The next building along, William Hill bookmakers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice