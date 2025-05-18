15 Leeds historic curiosities and nostalgic oddities

Leeds is full of historic curiosities and nostalgic oddities.

Leeds is full of historic curiosities and nostalgic oddities.

Each of these falls into the 'strange but true' category of conversation and charm us with their antiquarian acquaintance. How many of these are you aware of from the city's rich heritage and history?

Britain’s first permanent traffic lights were installed on Park Row at its junction with Bond Street in 1928. How strange it must have been to have to stop and wait when the red light shone.

1. Red Light

Discovered in the Harewood House cellars in 2011, these dusty bottles were found on a shelf. Had been there since the 1780s and contained what turned out to be the world’s oldest rum - still drinkable. Six bottles fetched £25,000.

2. World's oldest rum

Yes, Leeds does have an underground. Of sorts. It’s the abandoned railway station beneath the present station, which still has rooms, corridors, stairs and even old telephones on the walls.

3. Leeds underground

The oldest building in Leeds, dating from 1420 and rebuilt in 1492, it was the ‘Las Vegas of feudal Britain’. Rumoured to contain some of the timbers used on Chrisopher Columbus’s ships.

4. Stank Hall Barn, Dewsbury Road

Leeds's first bus lane opened in September 1983 between Portland Crescent and Blackman Lane on the run up to the Parkinson Building. Was in operation from 4pm to 6.30pm. Your YEP found motorists ignoring the new restrictions.

5. Bus Lane

On display at the Royal Armouries in Leeds it was made in the 17th century and is composed of 5,840 plates and weighs 118kg. It even has tusk swords.

6. Elephant armour

