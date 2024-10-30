They turn back the clock to the year 2000 and showcase a range of landmarks which played a huge part in the life of residents. These photos showcase stories making the news over the 12 months as well as local landmarks, shops, schools as well as pubs and familiar faces. They are a mix from the YEP archive as well as those published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Halton in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Halton in 2000
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Woodman on Selby Road pictured in September 2000. The pub occupies the lower two thirds of the building, the upper third of the being the premises of Halton Repair Centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Halton in 2000
Do you remember these shops on Selby Road? Pictured in May 2000. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. Halton in 2000
'Keep Your Local Post Office' was the message from sub postmaster Tony Nicholson of Halton Post Office in April 2000 who planned to travel to London to lobby MP's on the threat by plans to pay pensions and benefits through bank accounts from 2003. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
4. Halton in 2000
A tanker carrying beer from Tetley's Brewery ioverturned outside the City Lights pub at the junction of Selby Road and York Road in March 2000. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
5. Halton in 2000
Mystery May Queen Susan Boyle teaches pupils, Rachel Smith, Ashley Metcalfe and Raven Lane at Whitebridge Primary School in May 2000. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
6. Halton in 2000
This is Roy Metcalfe who was attacked by burglars in his Halton Moor home in November 2000. He still found the strength to play the organ at three church services in the community. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom