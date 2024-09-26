28 humble photos take you back to Headingley in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos celebrate the Headingley community away from the glare of the sporting limelight the suburb enjoys.

These photos rewind to the 1990s and showcase local landmarks, shops, restaurants, pubs and schools as well as stories making the news around LS6 during the decade. They are all published from the YEP archive. Spotted anyone you recognise? READ MORE: Fascinating photos take you back to Headingley in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Lounge cinema pictured in June 1998.

The Lounge cinema pictured in June 1998. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick with his pupils in December 1999. The school came out joint second in top performers in the country.

Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick with his pupils in December 1999. The school came out joint second in top performers in the country. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Pinuccio Falivene pictured in June 1996 who had been pizzas and singing about them at Salvo's restaurant in Headingley for the last 20 years.

This is Pinuccio Falivene pictured in June 1996 who had been pizzas and singing about them at Salvo's restaurant in Headingley for the last 20 years. | Peter lkangford Photo: Peter Langford

Children from St Michaels C of E Primary let go of balloons in front of St. Michael's Church in September 1998 to mark the launch of a public appeal to restore the church's roof.

Children from St Michaels C of E Primary let go of balloons in front of St. Michael's Church in September 1998 to mark the launch of a public appeal to restore the church's roof. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Headingley Mount residents blocked the street in June 1999 in protest over speeding motorists.

Headingley Mount residents blocked the street in June 1999 in protest over speeding motorists. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Bryan's in September 1998

Bryan's in September 1998 Photo: Justin Lloyd

