28 humble photos take you back to Headingley in the 1990s

1. Headingley in the 1990s
The Lounge cinema pictured in June 1998. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
2. Headingley in the 1990s
Headingley Primary headteacher Frank Sheldrick with his pupils in December 1999. The school came out joint second in top performers in the country. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Headingley in the 1990s
This is Pinuccio Falivene pictured in June 1996 who had been pizzas and singing about them at Salvo's restaurant in Headingley for the last 20 years. | Peter lkangford Photo: Peter Langford
4. Headingley in the 1990s
Children from St Michaels C of E Primary let go of balloons in front of St. Michael's Church in September 1998 to mark the launch of a public appeal to restore the church's roof. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
5. Headingley in the 1990s
Headingley Mount residents blocked the street in June 1999 in protest over speeding motorists. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. Headingley in the 1990s
Bryan's in September 1998 Photo: Justin Lloyd
