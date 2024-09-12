East Leeds: 15 community-focused photos take you back to Cross Gates in 1997

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:30 BST

These photo memories celebrate a year in the life of the east Leeds community of Cross Gates.

These photo memories celebrate a year in the life of the east Leeds community of Cross Gates.

They rewind the clock right back to 1997 to showcase the stories and people making the news in the heart of the suburb. The photos celebrate a sense of community and the familiar - from street scenes and landmarks through to community groups, schools and local businesses. They are sure to evoke a sense of pride and belonging spark memories for those who called Cross Gates home at the end of the 1990s.

This is Barbara Rowley who won a cleaning award for the work she has done at The Manston Hotel in August 1997.

1. Cross Gates in 1997

This is Barbara Rowley who won a cleaning award for the work she has done at The Manston Hotel in August 1997. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Youngsters at Cross Gates Primary are counselled by older fellow pupils in a scheme to discuss topics such as bullying and drugs in October 1997. Amy Gilbert has a relaxed talk with tutors, Lee Thomas (left) and David Brooke.

2. Cross Gates in 1997

Youngsters at Cross Gates Primary are counselled by older fellow pupils in a scheme to discuss topics such as bullying and drugs in October 1997. Amy Gilbert has a relaxed talk with tutors, Lee Thomas (left) and David Brooke. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

February 1997 and The Crossgates Village Welfare Association's pantomime Puss In Boots was being held at the Penda's Way Community Centre. Pictured is principal character Claire Brown with young dancers Terri Marie Calvert (left) and Caroline Hardy.

3. Cross Gates in 1997

February 1997 and The Crossgates Village Welfare Association's pantomime Puss In Boots was being held at the Penda's Way Community Centre. Pictured is principal character Claire Brown with young dancers Terri Marie Calvert (left) and Caroline Hardy. | YPN Photo: YPN

Local shops teamed up with Killingbeck Police to promote road safety at Crossgates Shopping Centre. Young Holly Walker meets Percy the Police Car with PC Lloyd Peatfield who was the driving force behind the event.

4. Cross Gates in 1997

Local shops teamed up with Killingbeck Police to promote road safety at Crossgates Shopping Centre. Young Holly Walker meets Percy the Police Car with PC Lloyd Peatfield who was the driving force behind the event. | YPN Photo: YPN

Owner David Heritage at Heritage Property Services in Cross Gates. Pictured in October 1997.

5. Cross Gates in 1997

Owner David Heritage at Heritage Property Services in Cross Gates. Pictured in October 1997. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

October 1997 and pictured is John and Andrew Green at Wilsons Butchers with their award-winning pork pies.

6. Cross Gates in 1997

October 1997 and pictured is John and Andrew Green at Wilsons Butchers with their award-winning pork pies. Photo: Steve Riding

