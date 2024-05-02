Cross Gates, Garforth, Kippax, Whitkirk, Seacroft, Colton, Temple Newsam, Methley and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Station pub on Station Road in Crossgates pictured in April 1997. Photo: Roy Fox
A vandalised community hall on Westfield Lane in Kippax enjoyed a lick of paint thanks to this group of girls in August 1997. The team, named 'Sugar and Spic, were taking part in the West Yorkshire Police Lifestyle project. Pictured, from left, are Laura Wilson, Katie Ellis, Sarah Barthorpe and Jodie Caulfield. Photo: Roy Fox
Seacroft Colts U-17s pictured in April 1997. Back row, from left, are Stuart Crossley, Lee Preece, Jamie Francis, Scott Anderson, Chris Young, Graham Mattison, Chris Heselgrave, Andy Bones, and Craig MacLellan. Front row, from left, are Robert Smith, Ray Mallory, Carl Hoban (captain), Simon Maltby, Stephen Denton and Gareth Miller. Photo: Peter Thacker
April 1997 and staff members at Halifax Property Services in Crossgates were preparing for a sponsored walk to raise money for charity money. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Corpus Christi, winners of the Red Triangle Challenge Cup Final, at Whitkirk in April 1997. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
This is Garforth's Keith and Julie Trow who married 19 years after first meeting. Pictured in September 1997. Photo: James Hardisty