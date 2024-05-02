54 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1997

These photo memories a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:37 BST

Cross Gates, Garforth, Kippax, Whitkirk, Seacroft, Colton, Temple Newsam, Methley and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Station pub on Station Road in Crossgates pictured in April 1997.

1. East Leeds in 1997

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Station pub on Station Road in Crossgates pictured in April 1997. Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
A vandalised community hall on Westfield Lane in Kippax enjoyed a lick of paint thanks to this group of girls in August 1997. The team, named 'Sugar and Spic, were taking part in the West Yorkshire Police Lifestyle project. Pictured, from left, are Laura Wilson, Katie Ellis, Sarah Barthorpe and Jodie Caulfield.

2. East Leeds in 1997

A vandalised community hall on Westfield Lane in Kippax enjoyed a lick of paint thanks to this group of girls in August 1997. The team, named 'Sugar and Spic, were taking part in the West Yorkshire Police Lifestyle project. Pictured, from left, are Laura Wilson, Katie Ellis, Sarah Barthorpe and Jodie Caulfield. Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Seacroft Colts U-17s pictured in April 1997. Back row, from left, are Stuart Crossley, Lee Preece, Jamie Francis, Scott Anderson, Chris Young, Graham Mattison, Chris Heselgrave, Andy Bones, and Craig MacLellan. Front row, from left, are Robert Smith, Ray Mallory, Carl Hoban (captain), Simon Maltby, Stephen Denton and Gareth Miller.

3. East Leeds in 1997

Seacroft Colts U-17s pictured in April 1997. Back row, from left, are Stuart Crossley, Lee Preece, Jamie Francis, Scott Anderson, Chris Young, Graham Mattison, Chris Heselgrave, Andy Bones, and Craig MacLellan. Front row, from left, are Robert Smith, Ray Mallory, Carl Hoban (captain), Simon Maltby, Stephen Denton and Gareth Miller. Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
April 1997 and staff members at Halifax Property Services in Crossgates were preparing for a sponsored walk to raise money for charity money.

4. East Leeds in 1997

April 1997 and staff members at Halifax Property Services in Crossgates were preparing for a sponsored walk to raise money for charity money. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Corpus Christi, winners of the Red Triangle Challenge Cup Final, at Whitkirk in April 1997.

5. East Leeds in 1997

Corpus Christi, winners of the Red Triangle Challenge Cup Final, at Whitkirk in April 1997. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
This is Garforth's Keith and Julie Trow who married 19 years after first meeting. Pictured in September 1997.

6. East Leeds in 1997

This is Garforth's Keith and Julie Trow who married 19 years after first meeting. Pictured in September 1997. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGarforthCross GatesColton