They being into focus all aspects of the community - at work, rest and play - during a decade of enormous social and economic change. Shops, landmarks and streets familiar to generations of local people are all in focus during a decade which featured the opening of Gotts Park golf course. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Western Talkie cinema on Branch Road in January 1937. It had originally opened as the Pictureland cinema on April 25, 1910, before the name change on November 9, 1933. It closed on May 26, 1956 to re-open in 1957 as the New Western. It was finally closed on December 30, 1960, after a showing of 'The Unforgiven' starring Burt Lancaster. It was then converted to a bingo hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The newly-opened premises of Motor Distributors Ltd on Stanningley Road in April 1937. The car showroom is in focus with covered forecourt and petrol pumps. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
AV Wright motor engineers which was at no 11 Armley Road between Douro Street and Neill Street. Shows road leading up to workshop with petrol forecourt to front. Pictured in April 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Goodman's cafe on Stanningley Road pictured in March 1937. This building was formerly a Toll-House, the frontage has been altered. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Thrift Stores on Raynville Road with display of food and household goods. Pictured in September 1936. Photo: YPN
Goodman's Cafe on Stanningley Road in March 1939. A sign on the wall states 'Pull up here for teas and refreshments, Open 6am'. There is a parking area on the left side. Number 291 on the right is a boot repair shop. Behind are semi-detached houses on Green Hill Road. The area in the foreground is now occupied by modern detached houses dating from the 1970s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net