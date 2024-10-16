They showcase a busy decade in the life of the suburb which saw the official opening of Gotts Park and the building of the Wyther housing estate. The gallery also showcase shops as well as familiar roads which remain as well-travelled today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Armley in the 1920s
The former Toll House on Stanningley Road pictured in October 1927. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1920s
The Wyther Housing Estate is covered in snow in March 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in the 1920s
Parkland in Gotts Park taken prior to the official opening of the park in July 1928. The park and grounds of Armley House, former home of Benjamin Gott. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in the 1920s
A View of rooftops and back yards of slum dwellings on Armley Road. Some ducks can be seen in centre of image. Pictured in February 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in the 1920s
Picture shows the developments to the Wyther Housing Estate. Semi detached houses line the background. Piles of planks are visible to the right. A ladder can be seen leaning up to a window on the left. Pictured in September 1920. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Armley in the 1920s
The Wyther housing estate pictured in June 1921. The row of houses are numbered 21-27. A large area in front of the houses has been turned into an area where the residents can plant things. The houses are newly built two storey buildings. An outhouse is placed in the middle of the four houses. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.