West Leeds: 15 ace photos take you back to Armley in the 1920s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

These photo gems put the ace into Armley and turn the spotlight on life around the suburb in the last 20s.

They showcase a busy decade in the life of the suburb which saw the official opening of Gotts Park and the building of the Wyther housing estate. The gallery also showcase shops as well as familiar roads which remain as well-travelled today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road pictured in October 1927.

1. Armley in the 1920s

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road pictured in October 1927. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Wyther Housing Estate is covered in snow in March 1928.

2. Armley in the 1920s

The Wyther Housing Estate is covered in snow in March 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Parkland in Gotts Park taken prior to the official opening of the park in July 1928. The park and grounds of Armley House, former home of Benjamin Gott.

3. Armley in the 1920s

Parkland in Gotts Park taken prior to the official opening of the park in July 1928. The park and grounds of Armley House, former home of Benjamin Gott. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A View of rooftops and back yards of slum dwellings on Armley Road. Some ducks can be seen in centre of image. Pictured in February 1929.

4. Armley in the 1920s

A View of rooftops and back yards of slum dwellings on Armley Road. Some ducks can be seen in centre of image. Pictured in February 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Picture shows the developments to the Wyther Housing Estate. Semi detached houses line the background. Piles of planks are visible to the right. A ladder can be seen leaning up to a window on the left. Pictured in September 1920.

5. Armley in the 1920s

Picture shows the developments to the Wyther Housing Estate. Semi detached houses line the background. Piles of planks are visible to the right. A ladder can be seen leaning up to a window on the left. Pictured in September 1920. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Wyther housing estate pictured in June 1921. The row of houses are numbered 21-27. A large area in front of the houses has been turned into an area where the residents can plant things. The houses are newly built two storey buildings. An outhouse is placed in the middle of the four houses.

6. Armley in the 1920s

The Wyther housing estate pictured in June 1921. The row of houses are numbered 21-27. A large area in front of the houses has been turned into an area where the residents can plant things. The houses are newly built two storey buildings. An outhouse is placed in the middle of the four houses. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

