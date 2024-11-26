14 young at heart photos take you back to Yeadon in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:01 BST

These charming photos showcase life and landmarks in the bustling town of Yeadon in the 1950s.

Yeadon Tarn, Yeadon High Street, Yeadon Stoop, Yeadon Airport and Yeadon Town Hall are all in focus as well as Aireborough Grammar School which originally opened as Yeadon and Guiseley Secondary School. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Yeadon in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Yeadon in the 1950s

Ivegate in the 1950s. On the left is Paul Chippindale's shoe shop, next chemists shop which was formerly Hardmans then branch of Timothy White and Taylors. Next on the bend of the road, wool shop and Coys corn merchants. To the right, newsagents shop which for years was the business of the White family. Dora White married Sydney Howard, local musical comedy star and comedian. When returning to Yeadon they would stay here with the White family. Last on the right is the Abbey Stores, grocers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Yeadon in the 1950s

Opening new refuse disposal plant for Aireborough on Milner Road in Yeadon in May 1954. Starting a new cleansing vehicle is Coun E. Cunliffe, chairman of the Health Committee. Coun Norman Wilby, chairman of Aireborough UDC can be seen with chain of office. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Yeadon in the 1950s

The front of Chapel Hill Wesleyan Chapel shortly prior to demolition in the 1950s. This chapel was built in 1834. John Wesley preached in Yeadon and in 1786 commented 'I preached at Yeadon where the work of God is going rapidly forward'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Yeadon in the 1950s

An aerial view of Yeadon Airport in June 1957. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Yeadon in the 1950s

Taken in July 1955, this property on Starkey's Field was to be included in the council's five year slum clearance plan. This cleared area was used as site for Morrisons' supermarket. To the left a lady is tending her flowerbed. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Yeadon in the 1950s

The playing field and tennis courts at Aireborough Grammar School in 1955. The school was opened in 1910 as Yeadon and Guiseley Secondary School. The name was later changed to Aireborough Grammar School. By the 1980s, it was said that pupil numbers were falling and the building was closed in 1991. After demolition a housing estate was built on the land. To the right on this view can be seen the wall which marked the boundary of Peates mill, and some of the factory units. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Follow us
