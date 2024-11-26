14 young at heart photos take you back to Yeadon in the 1950s

6 . Yeadon in the 1950s

The playing field and tennis courts at Aireborough Grammar School in 1955. The school was opened in 1910 as Yeadon and Guiseley Secondary School. The name was later changed to Aireborough Grammar School. By the 1980s, it was said that pupil numbers were falling and the building was closed in 1991. After demolition a housing estate was built on the land. To the right on this view can be seen the wall which marked the boundary of Peates mill, and some of the factory units. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net