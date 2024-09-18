1. Wortley in the 1950s
Three small children play with guns on Lower Wortley Road in 1958. These buildings were set for demolition as part of slum clearance plans. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Wortley in the 1950s
L. Mustill's greengrocers on Wellington Street is followed to the right by a fish and rabbit shop in May 1959. The entrance to Nicholson Street follows, then Angus Bros, cycle dealers. Renison Street can be seen on the left edge of this view. | West Yorkshhire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshhire Archive Service
3. Wortley in the 1950s
Two shops on Green Lane, partially obscured by a Lyons tea and coffee delivery van. They are Sam's boot and shoe repairs and a grocers. The photo dates back to May 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Wortley in the 1950s
The Malcolm Arms pub on Green Lane in May 1959. The public house building was, at this time, an agent for Craven Dairies selling farm produce. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Wortley in the 1950s
Skilbeck Street in May 1959. On the left is E. Tiler's hairdresser. On the right is a large industrial building, which is the premises of two firms - T.P. Whiteland and Sons Ltd, bakers engineers and sheet metal workers and F. Hirst and Co, bakery engineers. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Wortley in the 1950s
The Ring Road at Wortley in April 1952. Pictured is R Scarlett Ltd, Engineers and Stationers, Pegasus works, | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
