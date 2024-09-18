West Leeds: 14 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley during the 1950s

A baby sits in a pram as a child rides a tricycle on a street in Wortley backs in the 1950s.

This photo of innocence is one of 14 charting life around the community during a decade of change. It focuses on shops, pubs, factories and other local landmarks which are sure to evoke memories from a generation of residents who grew up in LS12. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Three small children play with guns on Lower Wortley Road in 1958. These buildings were set for demolition as part of slum clearance plans.

1. Wortley in the 1950s

L. Mustill's greengrocers on Wellington Street is followed to the right by a fish and rabbit shop in May 1959. The entrance to Nicholson Street follows, then Angus Bros, cycle dealers. Renison Street can be seen on the left edge of this view.

2. Wortley in the 1950s

Two shops on Green Lane, partially obscured by a Lyons tea and coffee delivery van. They are Sam's boot and shoe repairs and a grocers. The photo dates back to May 1959.

3. Wortley in the 1950s

The Malcolm Arms pub on Green Lane in May 1959. The public house building was, at this time, an agent for Craven Dairies selling farm produce.

4. Wortley in the 1950s

Skilbeck Street in May 1959. On the left is E. Tiler's hairdresser. On the right is a large industrial building, which is the premises of two firms - T.P. Whiteland and Sons Ltd, bakers engineers and sheet metal workers and F. Hirst and Co, bakery engineers.

5. Wortley in the 1950s

The Ring Road at Wortley in April 1952. Pictured is R Scarlett Ltd, Engineers and Stationers, Pegasus works,

6. Wortley in the 1950s

