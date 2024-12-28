14 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley at the end of the 1960s

6 . Wortley in 1968

On the left of the image is scott Lane where a sign promotes Ramsdens Ales on the gable end of the terrace. At the corner on the right is number 1 Scott Square the rear entrance to the Stonebridge Inn which serves Ramsden's Ale. On the far right are numbers 3 to 11 Scott Square a row of terraced houses. Pictured in October 1968. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service