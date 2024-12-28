14 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley at the end of the 1960s

This wonderful collection of photos celebrates a year in the life of Wortley at the back end of the 1960s.

1968 is the focus of this gallery of memories with Tong Road, Royds Lane and Silver Royd estate in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

Tong Road in October 1968. In focus is Joseph Tate funeral directors, in business for five generations. Behind can be seen the Barchester Ales Brewery while on the right a number of people queue to get on the number 11 bus to Greenthorpes. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Royds Lane in October 1968. In focus is a shop, the business of E. Darmon, dairyman, who sold ice-creams, cigarettes and milk. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A row of four double fronted back-to-back terraced houses flanked by shared outside toilet yards in Silver Royd Grove. Pictured in October 1968. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A row of double fronted back-to-back terraced houses with a shared outside toilet yard on the left on Silber Royd Avenue. Silver Royd Road is on the right. Pictured in October 1968. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Silver Royd Street in October 1968. A row of four single fronted blind back terraced houses flanked by shared outside toilet yards. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left of the image is scott Lane where a sign promotes Ramsdens Ales on the gable end of the terrace. At the corner on the right is number 1 Scott Square the rear entrance to the Stonebridge Inn which serves Ramsden's Ale. On the far right are numbers 3 to 11 Scott Square a row of terraced houses. Pictured in October 1968. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

