14 wartime memories take you back to Leeds in 1942

1942 featured a week long morale boosting event aimed at acting as a distraction for children growing up as well as an astonishing city wide fundraising effort spurred on by pride and fury. Youth Week featured exhibitions, a parade and finished with a grand finale in Roundhay Park. And Ark Royal Week was launched to help build a new ship after the previous one was sunk in combat. It was also a 12 months which saw a number of British Restaurants, a cheap public eating place, spring up across the city. Enjoy these 14 photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.