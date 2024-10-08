14 sociable photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1950s

This trip down memory lane starts with a photo which is sure to evoke memories for those who supped in Sheepscar during the 1950s.

This trip down memory lane starts with a photo which is sure to evoke memories for those who supped in Sheepscar during the 1950s.

Two pubs – Albion Hotel and the Sheepscar Hotel - are featured in this look at life in the suburb during the decade. Streets which now have no name after being bulldozed as part of slum clearance are also in focus. The images are are mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Sheepscar in the 1950s

The Albion Hotel, a Samuel Smith's public house, on Buslingthorpe Lane in July 1958. The view looks towards the Sheepscar Street/Scott Hall Road junction. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Sheepscar in the 1950s

A view looking from Barrack Street along Meanwood Road in June 1955. H Rayman, financier at 54 Meanwood Road is on the right. Advertising posters can be seen on cable end of building. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Buslingthorpe Lane is to the left, the shop at the corner with Cross Barrack Street is number 19 Buslingthorpe Lane. On the right is Cross Barrack Street, a Lyons Maid ice-cream delivery van is parked there. Pictured in July 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Sheepscar in the 1950s

A view of Roundhay Road at the junction with Beaufort Place on the south east side of the road ion September 1953. The end of Badminton Street is visible. A group of people look in the window of Harry Waite's pawnbrokers. A sign directs towards H. & D. Leslie building contractors. A tram and a car are on the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Sheepscar in the 1950s

The junction of Back Barrack Street and Buslingthorpe Lane in July 1958. To the left is Back Barrack Street, at the junction is a shop, this was number 5 Buslingthorpe Lane. It was a shoe repair business, run by W. Slater. Buslingthorpe Lane is to the right. It was to be included in the slum clearance programme. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Sheepscar in the 1950s

A view looking south west along the north east side of Roundhay Road at the corner with Livingston Place in September 1953. The junction with Livingston Place is visible. R. Milner fish merchants visible. Advertisements for Polos, Players Please cigarettes and M. & D. biscuits. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

