Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST

It was the month a tin of baked beans provided an unwelcome visitor for one hungry Leeds resident.

Angela Williams from Morley was understandably shocked when she opened a can of Heinz baked beans to find a beetle staring back at her. This was one of a number of shocking stories making the news in August 2002. Others included a kitten left abandoned outside a cats rescue charity and the fallout from the three day Leeds Festival at Temple Newsam were fires raged. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Morley

This new born kitten was left abandoned outside the Cats Protection League shelter in Bramley which had recently closed.

2. Bramley

Choristers at Leeds Parish Church set off for a tour of London. Pictured, back row from left, are Andrew Brown, Andrew Whitelaw, Jamie McMillan-Hogan, Matthew Rouse, Edmund Chadwick, Simon Barker, Cory Straker, James Brown and Daniel Kelly. Front is Richard Crossley.

3. Leeds city centre

The Port Brothers band helped launch Chapel Allerton Arts Festival.

4. Chapel Allerton

Jazz pianist Matthew Bourne performs at the Wardrobe on St Peter's Square.

5. Leeds city centre

The TV Harrison ground and Leeds Schools FA base at Oldfield Lane in Lower Wortley.

6. Lower Wortley

