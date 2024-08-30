They take you back to 1964 and bring into focus landmarks such as the Queens Hotel and City Square as well as streets such as Park Row, Boar Lane, Bishopgate Street and Wellington Street. News stories making the headlines are also included in this wonderful round up of memories. The images are are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 26 rarely-seen photos take you around the city's suburbs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1964
These evocative photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life around Leeds city centre during the early 1964.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.