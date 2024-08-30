14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1964

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

These evocative photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life around Leeds city centre during the early 1964.

They take you back to 1964 and bring into focus landmarks such as the Queens Hotel and City Square as well as streets such as Park Row, Boar Lane, Bishopgate Street and Wellington Street. News stories making the headlines are also included in this wonderful round up of memories. The images are are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 26 rarely-seen photos take you around the city's suburbs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A view of City Square from the Queen's Hotel in Wellington Street, near the junction with Boar Lane. The Black Prince and the statues of Morn and Eve are visible in City Square. In the background, left, is the General Post Office, then the junction with Infirmary Street. In the centre, between Infirmary Street and Park Row, is the Norwich Union Building. Mill Hill Chapel in Park Row is at the right edge. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A photo taken in Park Row looking across to demolition work in progress. At the left edge is the General Post Office building fronting City Square. Next to it is the junction with Infirmary Street and in the centre the Norwich Union building stands on the corner with Park Row. At this time the Royal Exchange buildings at the junction with Park Row and Boar Lane were in the process of being demolished. These buildings dated from 1875 and were replaced in 1965 by Royal Exchange House, now refurbished as the Park Plaza Hotel. On the right, is Mill Hill Chapel with part of Priestley House seen to the left of it. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

View from the demolition site of the 1875 Royal Exchange buildings, at the junction with Boar Lane and Park Row. At the left hand side, at the junction with Boar Lane and Bishopgate Street, is the Midland Bank Building. The multi-storey building is the Queen's Hotel on Wellington Street. The City Station can be accessed between Bishopgate Street and the Queen's Hotel and the access joins New Station Street. Pictured in May/June 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

View from the Queen's Hotel to Park Row and Lower Basinghall Street. On the left is Mill Hill Chapel in Park Row. Next to it is the former site of the 1875 Royal Exchange buildings which have recently been demolished. Clouds of dust can be seen as work is carried out. With the absence of the Royal Exchange the shop and business properties in Lower Basinghall Street, from centre to right, are now visible. These include the Del Rio Coffee Bar at number 12 Lower Basinghall Street. A Pickfords removal van is seen at the junction with Park Row and Boar Lane. Pickfords had a removal and storage service at number 24 Lower Basinghall Street at this time. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Park Row looking from in front of the Queen's Hotel in Wellington Street, near the junction with Boar Lane. At the left edge is the Norwich Union Building which stands between Infirmary Street and Park Row. The railings across the centre of the image surround City Square. Mill Hill Chapel in Park Row is at the right edge and the dark building in the centre with gables is Priestley House, now demolished. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across to the junction of Boar Lane, left, with Wellington Street, right. In the foreground are the remains of the Royal Exchange Buildings dating from 1875. These buildings stood at the junction of Park Row with Boar Lane. The domed building is the Midland Bank on the corner of Boar Lane and Bishopgate Street. Behind it is the multi storey City House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

