14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1964

2 . Leeds city centre in 1964

A photo taken in Park Row looking across to demolition work in progress. At the left edge is the General Post Office building fronting City Square. Next to it is the junction with Infirmary Street and in the centre the Norwich Union building stands on the corner with Park Row. At this time the Royal Exchange buildings at the junction with Park Row and Boar Lane were in the process of being demolished. These buildings dated from 1875 and were replaced in 1965 by Royal Exchange House, now refurbished as the Park Plaza Hotel. On the right, is Mill Hill Chapel with part of Priestley House seen to the left of it. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net