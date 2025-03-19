1950 was the year that Leeds motorists tore their ration books into confetti after the Government announced an end to petrol rationing. It was also a 12 months which featured the visit to the city of a snooker legend. These photos plucked from the YEP archive showcase life in the city centre as well as the suburbs with Armley, Moortown, Ilkley and Rodley all in focus. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia