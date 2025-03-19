14 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1950

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the dawn of the 1950s.

1950 was the year that Leeds motorists tore their ration books into confetti after the Government announced an end to petrol rationing. It was also a 12 months which featured the visit to the city of a snooker legend. These photos plucked from the YEP archive showcase life in the city centre as well as the suburbs with Armley, Moortown, Ilkley and Rodley all in focus. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

May 1950 and clerks employed at the showrooms of Appleyard of Leeds, Ltd. are pictured burning 20,000 gallons of petrol - on paper - at the showrooms.

1. Leeds city centre

May 1950 and clerks employed at the showrooms of Appleyard of Leeds, Ltd. are pictured burning 20,000 gallons of petrol - on paper - at the showrooms. | YPN Photo: YPN

An aerial photo of Moortown housing estate from August 1950.

2. Moortown

An aerial photo of Moortown housing estate from August 1950. | YPN Photo: YPN

Wells Promenade looking down Brook Street during March 1950.

3. Ilkley

Wells Promenade looking down Brook Street during March 1950. | YPN Photo: YPN

Leeds (Armley Park) Municipal Golf Course with Kirkstall Power Station beyond in April 1950.

4. Armley

Leeds (Armley Park) Municipal Golf Course with Kirkstall Power Station beyond in April 1950. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Stokes and Dalton float in the Children's Day parade.

5. Leeds city centre

The Stokes and Dalton float in the Children's Day parade. | YPN Photo: YPN

Powolny's restaurant on Bond Street. It was owned by Adolph Powolny, an immigrant from Saxony who was trained as an artistic confectioner.

6. Leeds city centre

Powolny's restaurant on Bond Street. It was owned by Adolph Powolny, an immigrant from Saxony who was trained as an artistic confectioner. | YPN Photo: YPN

