Enjoy these photo memories of Dewsbury in 1997. PIC: Graham Lindley
Enjoy these photo memories of Dewsbury in 1997. PIC: Graham Lindley

32 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1997

Community is at the heart of this photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of Dewsbury at the back end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 6:00 am

The images from 1996 showcase a range of landmarks, sporting triumphs, the best of the arts and culture as well as school life and highlight some of the stories making the local news headlines over the 12 months. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 34 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1996 | 31 photos to take you back to Batley in 1996

1. Dewsbury in 1997

This is Molly Wilson pictured in April 1997 who had served behind the bar at The Bulls Head in Ravensthorpe for the last 40 years.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Buy photo

2. Dewsbury in 1997

January 1997 and Victor Gill, store manager of Safeways, tests out the new Shopwatch scheme in Dewsbury town centre.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Buy photo

3. Dewsbury in 1997

February 1997 and PC Mark Waite (left) and PC Martin Withers are pictured on the Wellington Road flyover at Dewsbury where they rescued a woman. They both received Royal Humane Society Awards.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Buy photo

4. Dewsbury in 1997

Catering students Matthew Lumb (left) and Jon Green prepare for the charity Pancake Race held at Dewsbury College in February 1997.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Buy photo
DewsburyCommunityBatley
Next Page
Page 1 of 11