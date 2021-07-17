32 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1997
Community is at the heart of this photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of Dewsbury at the back end of the 1990s.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 6:00 am
The images from 1996 showcase a range of landmarks, sporting triumphs, the best of the arts and culture as well as school life and highlight some of the stories making the local news headlines over the 12 months. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 34 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1996 | 31 photos to take you back to Batley in 1996
