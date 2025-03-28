14 of the best photos take you back to Beeston in the 1970s

1. Beeston in the 1970s
Hardy Street in June 1971 seen from the back yard of Park View. Back Park View is the road leading off to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Beeston in the 1970s
Oakhurst Road showing Concourse House on the right in May 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Beeston in the 1970s
The Crescent Social Club, formerly the Crescent Cinema, at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Parkside Lane in May 1979. The building opened as a cinema in August 1921 and closed in July 1968. It went on to become Winston's health and leisure centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Beeston in the 1970s
A row of derelict terraced housing on Greenmount Place taken in May 1973 shortly before demolition. Outbuildings in front have already been pulled down leaving bricks and rubble in the yards. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Beeston in the 1970s
On the left of the image from May 1971 is Gayle's Place with Greenmount Street at the corner. The window on the left of this shop front is boarded over. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Beeston in the 1970s
This view seen from Cambrian Street in May 1973 shows Geranium Terrace with Geranium Street to the left and Bowness Street to the right. Stott Brothers Glass Manufacturers is on the left | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
