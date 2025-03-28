14 of the best photos take you back to Beeston in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:58 BST

These thought-provoking photos chart a decade in the life of Beeston and its residents.

The 1970s brought challenges and change to the LS11 community. The photos capture the harsh realities of life in the suburb as well as the now demolished streets and landmarks. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Hardy Street in June 1971 seen from the back yard of Park View. Back Park View is the road leading off to the left.

1. Beeston in the 1970s

Hardy Street in June 1971 seen from the back yard of Park View. Back Park View is the road leading off to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Oakhurst Road showing Concourse House on the right in May 1979.

2. Beeston in the 1970s

Oakhurst Road showing Concourse House on the right in May 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Crescent Social Club, formerly the Crescent Cinema, at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Parkside Lane in May 1979. The building opened as a cinema in August 1921 and closed in July 1968. It went on to become Winston's health and leisure centre.

3. Beeston in the 1970s

The Crescent Social Club, formerly the Crescent Cinema, at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Parkside Lane in May 1979. The building opened as a cinema in August 1921 and closed in July 1968. It went on to become Winston's health and leisure centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A row of derelict terraced housing on Greenmount Place taken in May 1973 shortly before demolition. Outbuildings in front have already been pulled down leaving bricks and rubble in the yards.

4. Beeston in the 1970s

A row of derelict terraced housing on Greenmount Place taken in May 1973 shortly before demolition. Outbuildings in front have already been pulled down leaving bricks and rubble in the yards. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

On the left of the image from May 1971 is Gayle's Place with Greenmount Street at the corner. The window on the left of this shop front is boarded over.

5. Beeston in the 1970s

On the left of the image from May 1971 is Gayle's Place with Greenmount Street at the corner. The window on the left of this shop front is boarded over. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

This view seen from Cambrian Street in May 1973 shows Geranium Terrace with Geranium Street to the left and Bowness Street to the right. Stott Brothers Glass Manufacturers is on the left

6. Beeston in the 1970s

This view seen from Cambrian Street in May 1973 shows Geranium Terrace with Geranium Street to the left and Bowness Street to the right. Stott Brothers Glass Manufacturers is on the left | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

