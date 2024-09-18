14 of the best photos take you around Yorkshire in 1982

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 18th Sep 2024, 04:45 GMT

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1980s.

The photos turn back the clock to 1982 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include Leeds, Wakefield, Haworth, Ripon and York as well as the Yorkshire Dales. READ MORE: 17 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1981 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Staithes in March 1982.

1. Staithes

Staithes in March 1982.

July 1982 and young musicians from Huddersfield Intermediate Youth Orchestra and Huddersfield Youth Jazz Orchestra were preparing to fly to Russia for a tour of Moscow, Odessa, Kiev and Leningrad. Pictured, from left, are Hugh Kirby, Sarah Drayton, Claire Pearson, Rebecca Moss, Tracy Robinson and Felicity Mair.

2. Huddersfield

July 1982 and young musicians from Huddersfield Intermediate Youth Orchestra and Huddersfield Youth Jazz Orchestra were preparing to fly to Russia for a tour of Moscow, Odessa, Kiev and Leningrad. Pictured, from left, are Hugh Kirby, Sarah Drayton, Claire Pearson, Rebecca Moss, Tracy Robinson and Felicity Mair.

July 1982 and TV's Antiques Roadshow was in Harrogate. Pictured is antiques aficionado Arthur Negus... as expert at handling people as he is at handling the past's treasures.

3. Harrogate

July 1982 and TV's Antiques Roadshow was in Harrogate. Pictured is antiques aficionado Arthur Negus... as expert at handling people as he is at handling the past's treasures.

The bridge at Swanhill Lane was blasted to bits in March 1982.

4. Pontefract

The bridge at Swanhill Lane was blasted to bits in March 1982.

Kellingley Falcons Marching Band was once a collection of out-of-step youngsters practising in a field behind a huge council estate. By August 1982 it was set to take on all-comers in its first-ever tilt at the World Marching Band Championships.

5. Knottingley

Kellingley Falcons Marching Band was once a collection of out-of-step youngsters practising in a field behind a huge council estate. By August 1982 it was set to take on all-comers in its first-ever tilt at the World Marching Band Championships.

January 182 and flooding brought devastation to Cawood .

6. Cawood

January 182 and flooding brought devastation to Cawood .

