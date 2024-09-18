1. Staithes
Staithes in March 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Huddersfield
July 1982 and young musicians from Huddersfield Intermediate Youth Orchestra and Huddersfield Youth Jazz Orchestra were preparing to fly to Russia for a tour of Moscow, Odessa, Kiev and Leningrad. Pictured, from left, are Hugh Kirby, Sarah Drayton, Claire Pearson, Rebecca Moss, Tracy Robinson and Felicity Mair. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Harrogate
July 1982 and TV's Antiques Roadshow was in Harrogate. Pictured is antiques aficionado Arthur Negus... as expert at handling people as he is at handling the past's treasures.
| YPN Photo: YPN
4. Pontefract
The bridge at Swanhill Lane was blasted to bits in March 1982. | YPN
5. Knottingley
Kellingley Falcons Marching Band was once a collection of out-of-step youngsters practising in a field behind a huge council estate. By August 1982 it was set to take on all-comers in its first-ever tilt at the World Marching Band Championships. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Cawood
January 182 and flooding brought devastation to Cawood . | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.