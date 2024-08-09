James Brown, best known for launching Loaded, became the editor of the glossy mag dedicated to bringing Whites fans closer to the action on and off the field. This was August 1998 and your city was feeling the heat with water levels in reservoirs and Roundhay Park lake at worryingly low. levels. Elsewhere thousands turned out for the Leeds West Indian Carnival and music festival V98 held at Temple Newsam Park. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia