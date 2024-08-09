14 of the best photos celebrate Leeds in the summer of 1998

It was the summer Leeds United’s official magazine made a big signing.

James Brown, best known for launching Loaded, became the editor of the glossy mag dedicated to bringing Whites fans closer to the action on and off the field. This was August 1998 and your city was feeling the heat with water levels in reservoirs and Roundhay Park lake at worryingly low. levels. Elsewhere thousands turned out for the Leeds West Indian Carnival and music festival V98 held at Temple Newsam Park. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

James Brown, founder and editor of Loaded and GQ magazines was appointed the editor of the new Leeds, Leeds, Leeds magazine.

1. Leeds United

James Brown, founder and editor of Loaded and GQ magazines was appointed the editor of the new Leeds, Leeds, Leeds magazine. | YPN Photo: YPN

The new M1/A1 link road was taking shape. Picured is a completed section around the back of Temple Newsam Park.

2. Temple Newsam

The new M1/A1 link road was taking shape. Picured is a completed section around the back of Temple Newsam Park. | YPN Photo: YPN

Members of the Leeds and District Traction Engine Club were helping lay a new road at the Great Yorkshire Showground ahead of a Steam Show.

3. Full steam ahead

Members of the Leeds and District Traction Engine Club were helping lay a new road at the Great Yorkshire Showground ahead of a Steam Show. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Leeds West Indian Carnival was the unsual riot of colour as the parade made its way down Harehills Lane.

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival

The Leeds West Indian Carnival was the unsual riot of colour as the parade made its way down Harehills Lane. | YPN Photo: YPN

It proved to be a bad day at the office for this tanker driver after it overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre.

5. Rothwell

It proved to be a bad day at the office for this tanker driver after it overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre. | YPN Photo: YPN

Who was the Leeds United player in the mask ahead of a pre-season clash against Wolfsburg in Germany?

6. Leeds United

Who was the Leeds United player in the mask ahead of a pre-season clash against Wolfsburg in Germany? | YPN Photo: YPN

