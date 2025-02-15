14 masterful photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1930s

Local landmarks such as the police station, pubs and corner shops and take centre stage in this wonderful round up. Meanwood Beck and the Miles Hill estate are also both in focus as well as well travelled streets in the heart of the community such as Meanwood Road and Stonegate Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Meanwood in the 1930s
Snow White Laundry on Authorpe Road, east side of Stonegate Road. Snooker and Billiards hall can be seen on the right. Pictured in September 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Meanwood in the 1930s
The Beckett's Arms pub with the New Beckett's Arms behind. This photo was taken at the junction of Meanwood Road and Monkbridge Road in January 1939. Part of the Methodist church is visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Meanwood in the 1930s
Meanwood Post Office at junction of Stonegate Road and Authorpe Road in January 1937. There are billboards with headlines from the Leeds Mercury and Yorkshire Post Newspapers and a sign for the circulating library and public telephone. On the corner is a letter box. Next door is Leeds Drug Co. dispensing Chemist, and The Public Benefit Boot Co | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Meanwood in the 1930s
The junction of Stainbeck Road and Meanwood Road, which is on the left of the view. Scene includes a street lamp and a finger signpost pointing to Headingley towards the left, Chapeltown and Moortown going right. A traffic light, telephone box, tram stop and barrier can be seen. Also a police box which is in the centre. It was used by the police on patrol to call the police stations, before personal radios were available. Pictured in June 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Meanwood in the 1930s
The junction of Meanwood Road and Stainbeck Road in June 1936 On the left, Buslingthorpe Rugby league ground is behind fence with Woodhouse Ridge in the background. Then the Meanwood Hotel, public house, landlord William Cardis. The road to the right of the Meanwood is Grove Lane, Stainbeck Road is in the bottom right corner. Street furniture includes a police box on the left, public telephone box, traffic lights and gas lamp. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Meanwood in the 1930s
Grove Lane garage and petrol station in November 1930. Houses on the right Bentley estate can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
