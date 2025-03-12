14 Leeds high streets shops we have loved and lost down the decades

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST

They are the loved and lost shops which have disappeared from the high street down the decades.

They are the loved and lost shops which have disappeared from the high street down the decades.

From record shops and clothing giants through to department stores and quirky fashion boutiques they all share a special place in the hearts and minds of a generation of Leeds shoppers. The face of change has accelerated over recent years as more and more bargain-hunters move from bricks to clicks for their retail fix. Between them they served millions of customers on a daily basis before falling on hard times and eventually disappearing for good. These photos focus on shops you will remember from the 1990s through to the present day. Which was your favourite? And which would you most like to see make a welcome return?

Enjoy these photo memories of shops which have disappeared from the high street. PIC: Claire Lim

1. Loved and lost high street shops

Remember this shopping institution on Boar Lane? It boasted being one of the first shops to sell the bikini and in 1965 they were selling some of the first mini skirts available on the high street. Left us in 2001.

2. C&A

Leeds and beyond said a fond farewell to Woolworths at the end of 2008. The retailer boatsted a number of stores across the city, the first of which to close was the one in the Cross Gates Shopping Centre.

3. Woolworths

Do you remember the Virgin Megastore in Leeds city centre?

4. Virgin Megastore

Dolcis shoe shop was on the corner of Briggate and Albion Place in the city centre where its served customers for generations. Went online only in 2012

5. Dolcis

Established in March 1973 the Sweater Shop was a familiar name on the high street until it disappeared off the high street at the end of the 1990s.

6. Sweater Shop

