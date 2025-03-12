14 Leeds high streets shops we have loved and lost down the decades

From record shops and clothing giants through to department stores and quirky fashion boutiques they all share a special place in the hearts and minds of a generation of Leeds shoppers. The face of change has accelerated over recent years as more and more bargain-hunters move from bricks to clicks for their retail fix. Between them they served millions of customers on a daily basis before falling on hard times and eventually disappearing for good. These photos focus on shops you will remember from the 1990s through to the present day. Which was your favourite? And which would you most like to see make a welcome return? READ MORE: 26 Leeds shops you visited during the 1980s from the city centre to the suburbs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia