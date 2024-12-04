14 kickass photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1950s

2 . Kirkstall in the 1950s

The junction of Spen Lane and Abbey Walk from the top of Abbey Walk in July 1950. The photograph has the proposed widening painted onto it to show how it will look. The ivy covered house is the Lodge. The white rendered house on the far right is the end of a row of cottages known as Hark to Rover. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net