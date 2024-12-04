14 kickass photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1950s

This Kirkstall landmark raises a glass to a decade of memories from the 1950s.

The Bridge Inn on Kirkstall Bridge is the first in a long line of landmarks in focus from around the community. Others include Kirkstall Forge, Kirkstall Power Station, Kirkstall Road and of course Kirkstall Abbey. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Kirkstall in the 1950s.

1. Kirkstall in the 1950s

PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of Spen Lane and Abbey Walk from the top of Abbey Walk in July 1950. The photograph has the proposed widening painted onto it to show how it will look. The ivy covered house is the Lodge. The white rendered house on the far right is the end of a row of cottages known as Hark to Rover.

2. Kirkstall in the 1950s

The junction of Spen Lane and Abbey Walk from the top of Abbey Walk in July 1950. The photograph has the proposed widening painted onto it to show how it will look. The ivy covered house is the Lodge. The white rendered house on the far right is the end of a row of cottages known as Hark to Rover. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The mock tudor front of the Station Hotel on Wyther Lane pictured in July 1959. On the gable end of the building OBJ Strong Ale and Mercer's Stout are promoted. Visible behind the building on the left is the roof top of the Headingley R.U.F.C.

3. Kirkstall in the 1950s

The mock tudor front of the Station Hotel on Wyther Lane pictured in July 1959. On the gable end of the building OBJ Strong Ale and Mercer's Stout are promoted. Visible behind the building on the left is the roof top of the Headingley R.U.F.C. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Children play in the autumn leaves at Kirkstall Abbey in October 1957.

4. Kirkstall in the 1950s

Children play in the autumn leaves at Kirkstall Abbey in October 1957. PIC: YPN

Kirkstall Forge pictured in August 1956.

5. Kirkstall in the 1950s

Kirkstall Forge pictured in August 1956. PIC: YPN

West End House is visible in the centre of this view from 1959. This was a Dutton's public house at number 26 Abbey Road. The landlady at this time was Elsie Peel. On the left is Tordoff Terrace.

6. Kirkstall in the 1950s

West End House is visible in the centre of this view from 1959. This was a Dutton's public house at number 26 Abbey Road. The landlady at this time was Elsie Peel. On the left is Tordoff Terrace. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

