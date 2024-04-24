1. Armley in 1964
Seamer Street at the junction with Armley Road, houses number from the left edge 6, 4 and 2. Fronting onto Armley Road are two shops, number 192, which appears to be a butchers and adjacent, number 190, grocers. A sign for S. Morris and Sons Furniture Makers points in the direction of Pickering Street, far right. Pictured in February 1964. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in 1964
The two shops fronting onto Armley Road are Atkinsons at 176 and a newsagents at number 174, business of W. & M. Pickering. The faded sign on the wall gives the name of the previous proprietor, Arthur H. Moorhouse listed in the 1955 Barrett City of Leeds Directory. A Morris traveller is parked on Halifax Place, far left. Pictured in February 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Armley in 1964
A photo taken from either Westerly Croft or Westerly Rise, blocks of flats that had recently been built by the junction of Armley Road and Stanningley Road. This view, from April1964 looks east across waste/recreation ground to houses at the top of Parliament Road, with beyond them the Abbotts and the Winchesters and in the background centre, Armley Gaol. In the background right are Model Avenue and Model Road and behind them Holy Family R.C. School, while in the foreground on the far right is the end of a block of houses on Nancroft Photo: David Gibbons
4. Armley in 1964
Whitby Street with two businesses on Armley Road in the foreground. In focus are the premises of Horace Webster Funeral Directors, also advertising lino, carpets, rugs etc & hardboard and timber. Rolls of lino are displayed outside the shop front where a couple stand talking. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in 1964
Pickering Street looking in the direction of Armley Road. The house on the hill is number 27 and is only one storey at the front but is built on two storeys and possibly three at the rear. A pair of stone built semi-detached properties with bay windows at the front are numbered left and right 37 and 39 respectively. Bankfield Mills can be seen far right. Pictured in February 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Armley in 1964
This view looks from space created from this demolition of numbers 16 and 18 Cayton Street onto numbers 13 to 19, left to right. Included in slum clearance plans for Armley Road area. Pictured in March 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
