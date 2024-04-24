3 . Armley in 1964

A photo taken from either Westerly Croft or Westerly Rise, blocks of flats that had recently been built by the junction of Armley Road and Stanningley Road. This view, from April1964 looks east across waste/recreation ground to houses at the top of Parliament Road, with beyond them the Abbotts and the Winchesters and in the background centre, Armley Gaol. In the background right are Model Avenue and Model Road and behind them Holy Family R.C. School, while in the foreground on the far right is the end of a block of houses on Nancroft Photo: David Gibbons