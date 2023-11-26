It was an ambitious feat of engineering which ultimately claimed the lives of more than 20 men.
Bramhope Tunnel on the Leeds and Thirsk railway was built between 1845 and 1849 during which time close on two dozen men lost their lives. Indeed there were so many injuries at the site that a specially sprung cart was provided for Leeds Infirmary to take casualties the seven miles to the hospital. At peak times during its construction as many as 2,300 men and 400 horses were employed. There were quarrymen, stonemasons, tunnel men, labourers and carpenters all living in makeshift accommodation in a field opposite Bramhope Cemetery. The first train ran on the Harrogate line on November 27, 1848.
The story of the Bramhope Tunnel. Photo: YPN
The engineer was Thomas Grainger and the contractor James Bray. Photo: YPN
The North Portal of Bramhope Tunnel, looking south along the tracks, and showing the Grade II listed crenelated structure and the large and small towers. Carvings in the stone can be seen on and above the archway. The North Portal is located in Long Balk Wood, to the north of Bramhope village. Photo: Philip Wilde
The tunnel is 2.138 miles, or 3.441km in length, and runs between Horsforth Station and Arthington Viaduct. Photo: YPN
The grand opening was on July 9 ,1849, a week later than intended, but the first train, full of Leeds and Thirsk railway officials, pulled by Bray's locomotive Stephenson, went through a few weeks earlier on May 31. The railway was opened to the public on July 10. When built it was the third-longest rail tunnel in the country. Photo: Philip Wilde
This is a postcard view of All Saint's Church also referred to as Otley Parish Church. There are monuments to the Fawkes family and in the churchyard and a scale model of the Bramhope tunnel can be found. Photo: Thoresby Society