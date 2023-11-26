Bramhope Tunnel on the Leeds and Thirsk railway was built between 1845 and 1849 during which time close on two dozen men lost their lives. Indeed there were so many injuries at the site that a specially sprung cart was provided for Leeds Infirmary to take casualties the seven miles to the hospital. At peak times during its construction as many as 2,300 men and 400 horses were employed. There were quarrymen, stonemasons, tunnel men, labourers and carpenters all living in makeshift accommodation in a field opposite Bramhope Cemetery. The first train ran on the Harrogate line on November 27, 1848. READ MORE: 12 lost Leeds railway stations LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook