These photos turn the spotlight on Armley in the 1940s and showcase how air raids caused destruction and devastation to those living in the heart of the community. The gallery also features local landmarks such as the J. W. Roberts asbestos factory and West Leeds High School as well as familiar streets and roads. The images are are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Armley in the 1940s
Model Road after the air raids of March 15, 1941, shows remains of nos. 33 - 37. Two women are standing in the foreground, behind air raid shelters built in the road. Joseph Pawson was seriously injured and Harry Thirkettle was killed in the raid. Both were from Model Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1940s
Asbestos factory of J. W. Roberts on Canal Road. Factory chimney in background. To the left can be seen the end of Old Row. Pictured in October 1943. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in the 1940s
The sports fields behind the old building of West Leeds High School, looking north circa 1940s. A variety of sports activities are taking place. To the left of the buildings can be seen the wooden buildings that housed the kindergarten. The area is now occupied by housing on College Lawns and College View. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in the 1940s
Town Street with Glenmoor Garage, owned by A. Haywood and Sons, on the right. A car is visible through the archway. Pictured in September 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in the 1940s
A view of the old main building of West Leeds High School on Whingate circa 1940s. The two main entrances, one each for boys and girls, can be seen, and part of Charlie Cake Park is visible in the foreground. West Leeds High School opened on 7th September 1907, with the building design based on the façade of a school in Switzerland. It was located on Whingate, Armley, just south of Town Street. It housed two schools in one building, for boys and girls, each housed in a separate wing. By the 1950s the two schools were known as West Leeds High School for Boys, and West Leeds High School for Girls, and in 1959 the girl’s school moved to a new campus south of the railway line, on Campus Mount, while the boy’s school remained at the campus on Whingate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Armley in the 1940s
A cookery room in the girl's section of West Leeds High School circa 1940s. The pupils are dressed in white aprons and caps, and a range style cooker is visible at the back of the room. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
