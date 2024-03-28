5 . Armley in the 1940s

A view of the old main building of West Leeds High School on Whingate circa 1940s. The two main entrances, one each for boys and girls, can be seen, and part of Charlie Cake Park is visible in the foreground. West Leeds High School opened on 7th September 1907, with the building design based on the façade of a school in Switzerland. It was located on Whingate, Armley, just south of Town Street. It housed two schools in one building, for boys and girls, each housed in a separate wing. By the 1950s the two schools were known as West Leeds High School for Boys, and West Leeds High School for Girls, and in 1959 the girl’s school moved to a new campus south of the railway line, on Campus Mount, while the boy’s school remained at the campus on Whingate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net