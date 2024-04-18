1. Woodhouse in 1960
Little Woodhouse Street is to the left, Caledonian Road on the right. At the junction are numbers 2a, then 2 Little Woodhouse Street. Number 2 is N. Ware, selling fish, fruit and vegetables. The shop sign also advertises that he is a rabbit salesman. Painted on the window is a list of foods on offer that day: peaches, pears, grapefruit, lemons, garden peas, broad beans, Coss(as spelled) lettuce, gooseberries, fresh herrings, Scarboro Woof(fish), cod, haddock, Finnan(haddock), Kippers, fishcakes. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Woodhouse in 1960
Boys are playing cricket with bat and wicket. On the right is a Craven milk delivery float in Caledonian Street in July 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Woodhouse in 1960
Warwick Street in July 1960. In focus is the Fuel Shop, also an office for Hyde Park Taxis. The Fuel Shop had a variety of goods on offer, catering for customers with open(coal) fires. A list of prices includes a CWT of coal for 7/- (37.5p), coal bricks 2/4d a dozen (slightly less than 25p). Fire lighters, fire wood and paraffin were also for sale. To the right is Little Woodhouse Street, the shop is Moorfield Cleaners, Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Woodhouse in 1960
Three small boys in the foreground are dressed for a game of 'cow-boys' on Caledonian Road in July 1960. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse in 1960
Caledonian Road is on the left, a grocers shop run by J. and D. Finlay. Back Blundell Terrace runs to the right. Pictured in July 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Woodhouse in 1960
Fenton Street in August 1960. Ramp access has been fitted to the front of the house. It was possibly being used as a hospital department for Leeds Infirmary which was nearby. A sign on the wall mentions speech therapy. Moving right, a gap in the buildings led to Driffield Place. The premises of A.T. Stroud and Co. auto electricians was 90 - 94 Fenton Street, it was also a Gospel Hall (upper floor) for the Plymouth Brethren. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service