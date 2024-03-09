1969 is the focus of this photo gallery showcasing life around the LS12 community. Landmarks, shops and row upon row of terraced houses are featured in this wonderous trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook