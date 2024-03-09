1969 is the focus of this photo gallery showcasing life around the LS12 community. Landmarks, shops and row upon row of terraced houses are featured in this wonderous trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Wortley in 1969
New Wortley Cemetery looking across Hall Lane to Armley jail. A woman and child are by a bench in the cemetery. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Wortley in 1969
A block of three properties on Cow Close Road pictured in October 1969. In focus is a newsagents run by C. & J.M. Goldthorpe. Advertisements for News of the World and the Yorkshire Evening News are visible along with posters for Lyons Maid ice cream and Windowlene spray. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Wortley in 1969
brick built properties on the even-numbered side of Cow Close Road. On the left edge is number 46, a newsagents. In the centre is a block of three properties, numbers 44 to 40. Number 35 is just visible on the right edge. Gaps in the terrace provide access to outside toilets and through to Blackpool View. Pictured in October 1969. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Wortley in 1969
Row of four back-to-back houses of Blackpool Terrace pictured in October 1969. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Wortley in 1969
Two properties on Cow Close Road. Number 39 is on the left. This property has two entrances, on with a shop window. Number 41 follows to the right. The properties sit between outside toilet blocks. Pictured in October 1969. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Wortley in 1969
The junction with Branch Road onto properties on Cow Close Road. Number 31 is on the left, a clothiers and general store, run by Peter Francis. This shop went through to number 2 Wilfrid Street. Pictured in October 1969. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service