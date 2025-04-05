12 welcoming photos chart a year in the life of Woodhouse in the mid 1960s

These photos are sure to evoke happy memories for a generation of people who called Woodhouse home in the mid-1960s.

The main image is of the Carlton Cinema on Carlton Street which welcomed generations of movie goers but closed less than a year after this photo was taken in November 1964. It is one of 12 photos charting 12 months of memories with other landmarks such as the Windsor Castle pub. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Carlton Cinema on Carlton Street pictured in November 1964.

1. Woodhouse in 1964

Carlton Cinema on Carlton Street pictured in November 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The Windsor Castle public house almost opposite Carlton Barracks. It was a Tetley House. Lofthouse Place is on the right. Pictured in November 1964.

2. Woodhouse in 1964

The Windsor Castle public house almost opposite Carlton Barracks. It was a Tetley House. Lofthouse Place is on the right. Pictured in November 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

This view of Blackman Lane from November 1964 shows Blenheim Lodge on the left, at the end of Lofthouse Place. Next a small park, beyond which Lofthouse Place can be seen and to the right, houses at the beginning of Ella Street. Blenheim Primary School now occupies this site.

3. Woodhouse in 1964

This view of Blackman Lane from November 1964 shows Blenheim Lodge on the left, at the end of Lofthouse Place. Next a small park, beyond which Lofthouse Place can be seen and to the right, houses at the beginning of Ella Street. Blenheim Primary School now occupies this site. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Blackman Lane in November 1964. On the left side is the corner with Ella Street, next numbers 18/20 Blackman Lane. A double fronted shop, Lodge's grocers, number 16 is The Kiosk, F. Hutchinson, gents hairdresser. The houses on the right are Back Pleasant Dairy (rear of Ella Street).

4. Woodhouse in 1964

Blackman Lane in November 1964. On the left side is the corner with Ella Street, next numbers 18/20 Blackman Lane. A double fronted shop, Lodge's grocers, number 16 is The Kiosk, F. Hutchinson, gents hairdresser. The houses on the right are Back Pleasant Dairy (rear of Ella Street). | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

This view from November 1964 shows part of Back Pleasant Dairy and Back Blenhiem Place. Up to number 22, the street was named Black Pleasant Dairy, it then continued to 50 as Back Blenheim Place. They were all through houses with frontage on Ella Street. Number 12 is on the left, next is a passageway leading to Ella Street, then 14 can be seen.

5. Woodhouse in 1964

This view from November 1964 shows part of Back Pleasant Dairy and Back Blenhiem Place. Up to number 22, the street was named Black Pleasant Dairy, it then continued to 50 as Back Blenheim Place. They were all through houses with frontage on Ella Street. Number 12 is on the left, next is a passageway leading to Ella Street, then 14 can be seen. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left is number 46 Back Blenheim Place, moving right are 48 then 50. The last house on the row, which is facing to the right was numbered as 9 Craven Terrace. There is also a name board 'Craven House'. Pictured in November 1964.

6. Woodhouse in 1964

On the left is number 46 Back Blenheim Place, moving right are 48 then 50. The last house on the row, which is facing to the right was numbered as 9 Craven Terrace. There is also a name board 'Craven House'. Pictured in November 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

