5 . Woodhouse in 1964

This view from November 1964 shows part of Back Pleasant Dairy and Back Blenhiem Place. Up to number 22, the street was named Black Pleasant Dairy, it then continued to 50 as Back Blenheim Place. They were all through houses with frontage on Ella Street. Number 12 is on the left, next is a passageway leading to Ella Street, then 14 can be seen. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service