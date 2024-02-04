1. Roundhay Park fair
Do you remember the fairground in Roundhay Park near the Waterloo Lake side car park? It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in December 1998. Photo: Peter Langford
2. Lakeside Cafe, Middleton Park
Middleton Park Cafe opened in 1920 and dated from the time Leeds City Council acquired the parkland from the Maude family. The cafe was housed in an old row of six cottages known locally as Top of the Wood. It still retained its original range and fireplace when it finally closed in November 1997 despite a 500-strong petition to save it. Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Theme park at Golden Acre
Golden Acre Park at Bramhope was home to a fun-filled theme park based on New York’s famous Coney Island during six years in the 1930s. It boasted hydroplanes, a miniature railway, motorboat circuit and even a monorail, giving it the atmosphere of a Butlin's holiday camp. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Roundhay Park open air swimming pool
The open air swimming pool at Roundhay Park was at the southern tip of Waterloo Lake, near the dam, and opened in June 1907. By the 1950s and 1960s, it attracted around 100,000 visitors every summer. The pool's usage declined again, and by the late 1980s it had shut and the area was later cleared. Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside
5. Big wooden snake
Do you remember the big wooden snake in the Bond Street Shopping Centre? Photo: Third Party
6. Leeds Shopping Plaza escalator
Remember this escalator - affectionately nicknamed The Smartie Tube - at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street? Photo: YPN