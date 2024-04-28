They predominantly focus on the city centre during the decade but can you add a specific date to any of the wonderful photos? The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Leeds circa 1990s
Tetley's Brewery Wharf Museum, right, which opened on March 19, 1994, beside the River Aire and closed in 2000. There is a sculpture of a Tetley's shire horse, and beyond Centenary Bridge accessing The Calls across the river. The tower of Leeds Parish Church of St. Peter, can be seen in the background Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds circa 1990s
West Yorkshire Playhouse in Playhouse Square taken in the evening. The £13.5 million theatre was officially opened by Dame Diana Rigg on March 8, 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds circa 1990s
Revellers at free pop extravaganza Party in the Park held at Temple Newsam Park.. Up to 50,000 people obtain free tickets to attend the summer spectacular featuring well-known singing stars. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds circa 1990s
A view looking across the canal to the car park at Granary Wharf. The UKI Partnership building is in the background. Several barges are visible and decorative lighting dominates the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds circa 1990s
Historic pub Whitelocks in Turk's Head Yard off Briggate. It dates from 1715 and became known as the Turk's Head around 1784. Percy Whitelock purchased the building in 1880 and opened the First City Luncheon Bar and it was rebuilt in 1886. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds circa 1990s
An evening view inside the Victoria Quarter. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
