2 . Leeds circa 1950s

Ring Road Beeston by the junction with Elland Road. On the left is Crow Nest House, part of the Crow Nest Works, formerly the sausage skin factory of Kraft & Hornings but around the time of the photo it had been used by a transport firm. The photo taken around the late 1950s, shows the building in poor condition, with the ground floor windows boarded up and broken panes at the upper storey level. A Ford Anglia car can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net