1. Leeds circa 1950s
The scullery of a typical back-to-back house in Leeds, in this case being used as a bathroom. A sink can be seen on the left and a young boy is sitting in a tin bath in the centre. A fireplace is on the right but no fire appears to be lit. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds circa 1950s
Ring Road Beeston by the junction with Elland Road. On the left is Crow Nest House, part of the Crow Nest Works, formerly the sausage skin factory of Kraft & Hornings but around the time of the photo it had been used by a transport firm. The photo taken around the late 1950s, shows the building in poor condition, with the ground floor windows boarded up and broken panes at the upper storey level. A Ford Anglia car can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds circa 1950s
St. John Church of England Infant School on Pear Street in Burmantofts which is believed to have been built in 1859. The Church of St. John The Baptist was on Robson Street with the entrance and vicarage on Granville Terrace. The photo was taken around the mid 1950s, prior to major redevelopment of this area. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Leeds circa 1950s
Staff looking after newly-born babies in the creche at Morley Hall Maternity Home. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Leeds circa 1950s
A view from 12 Artist Terrace in Wortley, looking towards Farnley, taken around the early 1950s. The area at the time is sparsely developed, covered mainly with fields. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds circa 1950s
The building known as the Bee Hive, on the south side of Rothwell's Commercial Street, at the junction with Holme Street. At this time the building was occupied by Percy Kemshall, newsagent, and just visible on the right is the drapers shop of James Batty & Sons. The building has a date of 1872 on the front gable. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
