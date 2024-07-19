12 rare photos of the 1984 miners' strike around Yorkshire

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

It was the year that proved to be defining moment in the history of coal mining.

The miners’ strike started in Yorkshire in the spring of 1984 and within days half the country's mineworkers had walked out in a row over pit closures. The biggest industrial dispute in post-war Britain pitted thousands of miners and their trade union against then prime minister Margaret Thatcher and her government, which supported plans to shut 20 coal pits. These rare photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the raw emotion of the dispute at pits around God’s own county. READ MORE: 21 of the best photos take you back to Yorkshire in 1983 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A picket inspects a line of police officers outside the Orgreave coking plant in June 1984.

1. Orgreave

A picket inspects a line of police officers outside the Orgreave coking plant in June 1984. | PA

Photo Sales
A lonely vigil for the pickets at Wistow Mine in May 1984 they man the gateway in the early hours. A blazing brazier keeps away the morning chill.

2. Selby

A lonely vigil for the pickets at Wistow Mine in May 1984 they man the gateway in the early hours. A blazing brazier keeps away the morning chill. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Wheldale Colliery became a blazing scrapyard in November 1984 as frustrated pickets renewed their struggle to save the strike at the pit. Pictured are police in riot gear near a smashed street lamp.

3. Castleford

Wheldale Colliery became a blazing scrapyard in November 1984 as frustrated pickets renewed their struggle to save the strike at the pit. Pictured are police in riot gear near a smashed street lamp. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Arthur Scargill leads a Labour Day Rally in May 1984.

4. Barnsley

Arthur Scargill leads a Labour Day Rally in May 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Striking miners queueing for food parcels at Sharlton Miners' Welfare in October 1984.

5. Wakefield

Striking miners queueing for food parcels at Sharlton Miners' Welfare in October 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A line of police contains pickets in a side street opposite Allerton Bywater Colliery in August 1984.

6. Leeds

A line of police contains pickets in a side street opposite Allerton Bywater Colliery in August 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireOrgreave
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice