The miners' strike started in Yorkshire in the spring of 1984 and within days half the country's mineworkers had walked out in a row over pit closures. The biggest industrial dispute in post-war Britain pitted thousands of miners and their trade union against then prime minister Margaret Thatcher and her government, which supported plans to shut 20 coal pits. These rare photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the raw emotion of the dispute at pits around God's own county.