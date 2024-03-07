The gallery provides a fascinating glimpse into life around the suburb located just a mile to the east of the city centre. Landmarks, shops and young nameless faces make up this nostalgic trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free emails
1. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Pontefract Lane on the left with a post box on the corner. Next to the post box a man and woman stand with two small children, one in a pram, the shop on the corner is Woolston's Pharmacies Ltd who advertise dispensing, Kodar and Ilford Films and developing and printing. A car reg: 460 HNW is parked outside the shop and on the left are through terraced houses. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Gable end shops facing Pontefract Lane pictured in October 1966. On the left is the entrance to Devon Grove with the double front and leaded windows of no 2 visible. The shop on the left corner sells household & fancy goods store selling furniture and carpets at discount prices. Above the shop a large hoarding advertises Birdseye cod steaks. The shop on the right is W. Bean & Son, practical upholsterers & furnishers. A man is walking towards Devon Terrace on the right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Devon Crescent in October 1966. This photo shows the side and rear of shops on Pontefract Lane. Each through terrace has a private entrance and garden. No 13 is the run down rear of Lee Ward & Co Ltd Television and Electrical Contractors. On the far left, just visible is an advertising hoarding promoting gin and on the Devon Crescent, Devon Grove Corner is a streetlight and electricity pylon. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
A row of through terraces on Devon Street some of their original leaded windows. No 9 has had a dormer window put in the attic as has no 21. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Waste land next to Devon Terrace in October 1966. The land is littered with industrial debris and two boys, pictured, have built the beginnings of a bonfire in the centre. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
A small boy in a duffle coat rides a tricycle on Devon Street in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service