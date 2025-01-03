12 of the most talked about photos from Hunslet in the 1950s

The main image is of Albert Inn, a public house known locally as the Pocket Hole because it was so small, and was frequented by workers from the Donisthorpe Lax and Shaw Works. The landlord at this time was Ted Wood who provided the machine operators with as much beer as they could drink while they were working. These workers consumed on average about eight pints per shift although some were known to drink up, to 20. The incredibly hot working conditions caused by the furnaces used to melt the glass meant that the workers sweated all of the alcohol out of their bodies. It is one of 12 photos which provide a fascinating insight into life around the community during the decade and talking points for those with links to LS10. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 15 Leeds landmarks we’ve loved, lost and why LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia