12 of the most talked about photos from Hunslet in the 1950s

The main image is of Albert Inn, a public house known locally as the Pocket Hole because it was so small, and was frequented by workers from the Donisthorpe Lax and Shaw Works. The landlord at this time was Ted Wood who provided the machine operators with as much beer as they could drink while they were working. These workers consumed on average about eight pints per shift although some were known to drink up, to 20. The incredibly hot working conditions caused by the furnaces used to melt the glass meant that the workers sweated all of the alcohol out of their bodies. It is one of 12 photos which provide a fascinating insight into life around the community during the decade and talking points for those with links to LS10. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Hunslet in the 1950s
Albert Inn on South Accomodation Road pictured in October 1958. This pub was known locally as the Pocket Hole because it was so small, and was frequented by workers from the Donisthorpe Lax and Shaw Works. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
Looking north-east at Salem Congregational Chapel at the junction of Hunslet Lane and Salem Place. It was the birthplace of Leeds United Football Club in October 1919. Salem’s hall was the venue for a public meeting in which Leeds City F.C. was disbanded due to financial misdemeanours, and Leeds United F.C. was formed. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1950s
Back-to-back properties on Orchard Place in . The row includes both odd and even numbered properties and runs from 1 to 8 left to right. A lady stands in the doorway of number 2. Above the door of number 4 is a plaque. This plaque appears to be too large for a datestone and may be connected to the former South Accommodation Congregational Church which these houses faced onto. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
A shop unit at number 32 South Accomodation Road. Donisthorpe Street follows to the right in ascending order from number 1 which is next to a billboard advertising Nestle's Cream. Pictured in October 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet in the 1950s
Back-to-back houses on South Accommodation Road, numbers run in descending order from the left edge to number 8 in the centre where a bicycle leans beneath the window. Part of the Royal George Hotel follows to the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hunslet in the 1950s
On the left of this view is a small confectioners and tobacconists at number 36 Accommodation Road. Back-to-back houses on Clark Street follow to the right edge. Numbers run in ascending order to the right from number 1 on the left. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
