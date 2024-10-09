The town’s police moved into their new £68,000 headquarters leaving behind the converted house on Town Street which had been their base for a number of years. The new building between Broadway and Manor Road, included a radio communications room, administrative offices for a chief inspector, inspector, C.I.D. and women police and special constable departments. Other features included a lecture room – which could also be used for recreational purposes – a mess room, interview room and a general office. The photo is one of 14 plucked from the YEP archive showcasing life around Horsforth in the 1970s. READ MORE: 27 wonderful photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
12 memorable photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1970s
It was the decade Horsforth’s cop shop was on the move.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.