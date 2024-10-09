12 memorable photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1970s

It was the decade Horsforth’s cop shop was on the move.

It was the decade Horsforth's cop shop was on the move.

The town's police moved into their new £68,000 headquarters leaving behind the converted house on Town Street which had been their base for a number of years. The new building between Broadway and Manor Road, included a radio communications room, administrative offices for a chief inspector, inspector, C.I.D. and women police and special constable departments. Other features included a lecture room – which could also be used for recreational purposes – a mess room, interview room and a general office.

Enjoy these photo memories of Horsforth in the 1970s. | YPN Photo: YPN

The 'spite and malice' wall overlooking houses in Summersgill Square. Pictured in December 1974. | YPN Photo: YPN

New Road Side in July 1970. Photo: YPN

Pupils from St Margaret's crossing the road to go from the main school to the classrooms, about 100 yards up the road in November 1973. They had to cross the road at least four times a day. They were taught physical education and drama in the main school, as the classrooms were too small. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember bathroom & kitchen specialists Bryan Stott pictured in March 1979? | YPN Photo: YPN

Morrisons on Town Street pictured in December 1978. | YPN Photo: YPN

