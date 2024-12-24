12 meaningful photos take you back to Moortown in the 1930s

1. Moortown in the 1930s
Corner House on Harrogate Road pictured in September 1937. The core of the this building was a ballroom, other facilities included a lounge, squash court and cafe. Under the cafe open sign is a board advertising special price meals. Plaice and chips with bread, butter and tea, followed by a cake cost 2/- (10p). | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Moortown in the 1930s
The Kingsway Cinema pictured in August 1937. It was built in the grounds of Allerton Lodge, a large house off Harrogate Road. It seated 1,150 people with car parking available for 150 cars and opened on 28 June 1937 showing 'Head Over Heels' with Jessie Matthews. It boasted of having 'Mirrorphonic' sound. The cinema closed in August 1958. After conversion it re-opened as the New Vilna synagogue on 6th September 1959. After the synagogue was vacated due to a move elsewhere, the building was destroyed by fire and had to be demolished. Beechwood Court, a complex of flats was built on the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Moortown in the 1930s
Moortown Parade on Harrogate Road pictured in June 1935. On the left is Allerton Grove, then moving to the right number 392a Hairdresser, next 392 Arthur Ward pork butcher, 390 is being fitted out as a branch of Barclays Bank, 388 premises of Winifred Sparling, outfitters. A notice above the door states that the shop stocks items in the colours for Roundhay School Uniform. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Moortown in the 1930s
Corner House from Harrogate Road in September 1936. A sign for Craven A cigarettes has been crossed, also one towards the left. There is a board advertising afternoon tea in the cafe, which has part of the corner House facilities | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Moortown in the 1930s
Shadwell Lane showing, in the centre, no. 4, Alan Frazer, joiner and undertaker. To the left part of Moortown Council School (now Moortown Primary School) can be seen. Pictured in August 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Moortwon in the 1930s
Corner House buildings in July 1937. On the Street Lane side. No. 5 is a branch of Leeds Permanent Building Society. Next, no. 6 Meaners the cleaners. Services advertised in the window are suits, coats, costumes and plain dresses, French cleaned for 2/13 (11 1/2p approx). Also sewing services: picot edging, hem stitching, overlocking and pleating, invisible mending and buttons covered. Just seen on the right is No. 7, Charles Took, | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
