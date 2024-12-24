12 meaningful photos take you back to Moortown in the 1930s

2 . Moortown in the 1930s

The Kingsway Cinema pictured in August 1937. It was built in the grounds of Allerton Lodge, a large house off Harrogate Road. It seated 1,150 people with car parking available for 150 cars and opened on 28 June 1937 showing 'Head Over Heels' with Jessie Matthews. It boasted of having 'Mirrorphonic' sound. The cinema closed in August 1958. After conversion it re-opened as the New Vilna synagogue on 6th September 1959. After the synagogue was vacated due to a move elsewhere, the building was destroyed by fire and had to be demolished. Beechwood Court, a complex of flats was built on the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net