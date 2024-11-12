12 meaningful photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1940s

War-time Meanwood is the focus of this gallery charting a decade of life in the suburb during the 1940s.

Meanwood Road, Monkbridge Road, Parkside Road and Grove Lane are all featured in this collection of memories as well as landmarks such as Meanwood Beck and and Capital Cinema & Ballroom. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 41 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A static water supply tank on Monk Bridge Road, behind the Capital Cinema & Ballroom. This can be seen on the right of the photo. To the left is a notice board advertising Dorothy Lamour in Beyond The Blue Horizon. Pictured in April 1943.

The north side of Meanwood Road pictured in June 1948 showing ruins and H.E. Lake, antique dealer. There are several pedestrians on the street, which has tram lines.

Looking south-west along Grove Lane towards the Spot Garage opposite the junction with Winthorpe Street in July 1948. In the background is Batty's Wood and large houses can be seen on the top of the hill; the largest building is Grange Court, an Edwardian apartment building which stands today at the end of North Grange Mount on The Ridge

The bridge over Meanwood Beck pictured in June 1948. The concrete footbridge crosses the beck as it flows through a stone channel between Highbury Cricket Club's pitch on the right, and Meanwood Park on the left (over the stone wall). A sign advertising a match between Highbury Works C.C. and Calverley is visible.

Julky 1948 and in focus is Grove Lane showing Spot Garage on the right, opposite the junction with Winthorpe Street.

