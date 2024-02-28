It provides a fascinating in sight into life around the community during the decade. Local landmarks such as the Revolution Well are in focus as well as shops and pubs on familiar streets such as Stonegate Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 14 magnificent photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Shops on Stonegate Road in August 1953. Nancy Kirby ladies hairdresser and Franklin's wallpaper, paints, etc. shown. Beckett Arms pub is on the corner with Meanwood Road in the background. Advertisement for Zip dry cleaning on side of shop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Parkland Terrace in March 1952. Back of block of 10 flats. Originally the whole block were the stables and grooms quarters belonging to the owner of Meanwood Towers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Meanwood Towers on Parkland Gardens off Stonegate Road. The house was built in 1867 for Thomas Stuart Kennedy and designed by Edward W. Pugin in Gothic style. The original tall ornamental chimneys were shortened in 1969 as they were unsafe. The house has now been converted into flats. Pictured in April 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
.View looking north west at the corner of Green Road and Church Lane. H. Brown and Sons grocers can be seen. A truck is visible on the left. Pictured in September 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A single deck, AEC Reliance/Roe 32 bus, registration no TUA 32. Route no 45 Wortley via Meanwood, Headingley and Kirkstall. This is the junction of Stonegate Road in the centre to the right Green Road coming in on the left. Monk Bridge Road is on the foreground, coming up to Stonegate Road. Pictured in August 1959. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Road subsidence on Stainbeck Lane with maintenance work in progress. A car, a bus stop, workmen and onlookers are visible. Pictured in May 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net