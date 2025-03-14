1. Hunslet in the 1950s
A group of three schoolgirls in the playground of Burton House, playing near an area marked out for games of Hopscotch. In the background, a terraced street of red brick back-to-back houses situated off Burton Avenue is seen. This is the even-numbered side of Fairford Avenue. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
Another view of pupils of various ages at play in the playground of Burton House in Burton Avenue. The girls in the foreground are enjoying a game of hopscotch on a grid marked out on the surface of the playground. Behind the playground wall is the odd-numbered side of Dobson View (off Burton Avenue), a street of red brick back-to-back terrace homes. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1950s
Church Street, at the corner with Bedford Row pictured in January 1954. The premises of 'E & R Dakin, Newsagents', is visible in the centre of the photo. Adverts for Players Please, Walls ice cream, Robin cigarettes, Evening Post, St Bruno, flake tobbacco, and many more are visible outside the shop. Two boys are stood out the front of the shop looking at the camera. To the left is a lorry with the back open for deliveries. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
Looking diagonally across Balm Road to the Railway Hotel. The public house has a mural of a steam train above Bentley's Yorkshire Beers written on the modern frontage. To the left, the remains of the demolished last house on the end of Hardwick Place can be seen. Pictured in October 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1950s
Midgley's bakers, Balm Road in Febraury 1951. Padlocked wooden garage doors are on the left and right. The wooden back door to Midgley's is open and a drain grate is visible on the cobbled yard. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1950s
Shops on Belle Isle Road in March 1951. Andersons newsagent, E.H. Batty fruit, veg, fish and rabbit seller and Gallons Ltd. grocer are shown. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net