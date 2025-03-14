3 . Hunslet in the 1950s

Church Street, at the corner with Bedford Row pictured in January 1954. The premises of 'E & R Dakin, Newsagents', is visible in the centre of the photo. Adverts for Players Please, Walls ice cream, Robin cigarettes, Evening Post, St Bruno, flake tobbacco, and many more are visible outside the shop. Two boys are stood out the front of the shop looking at the camera. To the left is a lorry with the back open for deliveries. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net