Developers wanted to transform and regenerate the former Yorkshire Chemicals site on Hunslet Road as The Works, a major mixed use scheme aimed at introducing city centre living to families and creating more than 1,000 jobs. This was one of the stories dominating the local news agenda in 2006, a year in which Hunslet Boys Club held a charity boxing bout, children working with their mums at the Morrisons store said thank you with chocolates and flowers and a steeplejack headed to the top of a community landmark. Enjoy these photos showcasing 12 months in the life of the suburb.