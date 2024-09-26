South Leeds: 12 honourable photos take you back to Hunslet in 2006

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:43 BST

It was the year plans were first unveiled to develop a landmark in the heart of Hunslet.

Developers wanted to transform and regenerate the former Yorkshire Chemicals site on Hunslet Road as The Works, a major mixed use scheme aimed at introducing city centre living to families and creating more than 1,000 jobs. This was one of the stories dominating the local news agenda in 2006, a year in which Hunslet Boys Club held a charity boxing bout, children working with their mums at the Morrisons store said thank you with chocolates and flowers and a steeplejack headed to the top of a community landmark. Enjoy these photos showcasing 12 months in the life of the suburb. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in 2006. PIC: Steve Riding

1. Hunslet in 2006

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in 2006. PIC: Steve Riding | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
March 2006 and sons and daughters who work with their mothers at Morrisons in Hunslet presented them with chocolates and flowers for Mother's Day.

2. Hunslet in 2006

March 2006 and sons and daughters who work with their mothers at Morrisons in Hunslet presented them with chocolates and flowers for Mother's Day. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
January 2006 and owner Simon Clark with some of the skateboarders at the Works Skate Park.

3. Hunslet in 2006

January 2006 and owner Simon Clark with some of the skateboarders at the Works Skate Park. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
December 2006 and Hunslet Moor Primary headteacher Narinder Gill is pictured with pupils wearing their new sweaters. From left, Melissa Sibanda, Toni Sanderson, Megan Molengo and Nasim Abdul.

4. Hunslet in 2006

December 2006 and Hunslet Moor Primary headteacher Narinder Gill is pictured with pupils wearing their new sweaters. From left, Melissa Sibanda, Toni Sanderson, Megan Molengo and Nasim Abdul. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
November 2006 and pictured are some of the pupils from St Joseph's RC Primary School,who were taking part in the recording of a Christmas CD.

5. Hunslet in 2006

November 2006 and pictured are some of the pupils from St Joseph's RC Primary School,who were taking part in the recording of a Christmas CD. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
November 2006 and Hunslet Warriors Juniors RL team launched a fundraising appeal for tracksuits.

6. Hunslet in 2006

November 2006 and Hunslet Warriors Juniors RL team launched a fundraising appeal for tracksuits. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hunslet