5 . Hunslet in 1964

Back-to-back terraced houses from the junction of Mount Place on the left and Selkirk Street on the right in August 1964. Three boys in short trousers, one holding a stick stand at the entrance to Mount Place while in the distance are the one storey yards originally built to house the shared outside toilet. On the far right it is possible to see a section of two advertising hoardings, one promoting eggs and the other the Hunslet Feast. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service